PlayStation firmware updated to v2.35

Sony has confirmed that an update to the its PlayStation firmware is available for download, but version v2.35 only contains some minor bug fixes.

On the official Sony blog, Eric Lempel – the director PlayStation Network Operations – earlier confirmed that an update was on the way adding:

“I just wanted to give everyone a quick heads up that a PS3 firmware update (v2.35) will be released shortly. This is a relatively minor update to improve stability of some PS3 titles.”

Not GTA IV

However, the titles affected do not include Grand Theft Auto IV, with Sony’s Al de Leon commenting on the thread “I just want to clarify that this... firmware update isn’t related to GTA IV.

“For those of you who may still have an issue playing the game on your PS3, we have identified a solution that should resolve the issue.

“You can contact SCEA Consumer Services for support — their contact info and hours of service, as well as more information on this issue, are available in our Knowledge Center.