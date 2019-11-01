The cheapest Nintendo Wii U prices, sales deals in November 2019

This had to happen eventually, cheap Wii U prices are seemingly a thing of the past in all honesty, well if you want a new unit at least. Nintendo no longer produces the Wii U, making unopened boxes shoot up in price. So the latest Nintendo Wii U sale prices might be a little hard to look at in our price comparison charts below.

However, it is worth keeping an eye out for any pre-owned or refurbished models as we're seeing them go for hundreds less than new models. Yes hundreds. On this page you will find all of the best remaining Wii U deals on standalone consoles and bundles, actually most of the items in the comparison chart below come bundled with a game once you click through.

The Wii U might be unable to compete with the Xbox One and PS4 in raw power, but it's a console packed with some unique features and good ideas. So if you don't fancy the hardcore gaming experiences of those other two consoles, the fun and light-hearted orientation of the Wii U experience could be for you. There are some strong games in its lineup, but considering the still-high costs, you may want to consider a Nintendo Switch bundle instead.

Also, it's worth noting you may be able to grab some great Wii U deals around Black Friday and Cyber Monday. So keep an eye on TechRadar for the best discounts.

Keep clicking the 'Show more deals' button on our comparison chart to see more options as the new units generally sit at the top, but there are cheaper refurbished options available too.

Wii U game deals

The Wii U hasn't enjoyed the same success as the original Wii console, but that doesn't mean there aren't a lot of incredible exclusives to enjoy. We've rounded up some of the best ones in a comparison chart below. So if you decide to add a Wii U to your console collection, be sure to take a look at these games while you can. It's looking like the new Nintendo Switch won't have a disc drive, so don't expect it to be backwards compatible.