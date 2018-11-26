Death of the High Street brings forced technological revolution to retailers

In our increasingly technological world, we can access almost any product or service through our mobile phone. According to IMRG, visits to ecommerce sites via either a smartphone or tablet device now account for 45 percent of all ecommerce traffic in the UK. Therefore, many IT decision makers are dedicating investment to creating and updating their mobile offering. In fact, nearly half of respondents are planning investments in ecommerce mobile applications, accounting for 13.2 percent of the total UK retail sector IT budget over the next 12 months.

Multi-cloud has also been identified by a third of retailers as an essential enabler for the deployment of many of their new ambitious technological solutions. The primary motivation for investment in this technology over the next month is its ability to provide the services and features that customers demand being the main motivator for its deployment, showing how multi-cloud is critical to the technological evolution of the retail sector.

Finally, and understandably given the constant stream of headlines about cyberattacks, cybersecurity solutions are a key priority in retail. A number of retailers have already fallen victim to attacks this summer: for example, the Dixons Carphone breach saw the personal information of 10 million customers stolen. With the Online Digital Trust Index revealing that a third of consumers have stopped using the services of an organisation because of a data breach, it is unsurprising that cyber security solutions are primed for significant investment – accounting for nearly 12 percent total UK retail sector IT budget over the next 12 months.