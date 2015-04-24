Here's our top 10 picks for premium PCs

Whilst there are plenty of budget PCs that do an admirable job of delivering the performance required to normal users, premium PCs are undoubtedly the place to go for those wanting that bit extra and willing to pay for the privilege.

The term 'premium PC' basically covers any machine that is priced highly and the reason for that can usually be found in a specification offering the very latest components, sharpest screens and a whole lot more besides.

Many specialist PC owners will argue that the best way to part with thousands of pounds is to build your own custom machine where everything from the processor and motherboard to the flashy case on the outside is personalised to your specification. Sadly the time and effort that inevitably goes into that endeavour counts many out, and that's where the premium PCs come in.

Premium PCs can be priced anywhere from a shade over a grand to many thousands of pounds, and when you get to the level where you are ready to part with that amount of cash you need to know what the best towers or laptops out there are. So in this article, we've rounded up the best 10 premium PCs out there right now, complete with the reasons why they're worth the heavy damage to your wallet.