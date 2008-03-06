US Air Force orders 300 PS3s

When your expenses claims are there for all to see, you have to come up with some fairly nifty excuses for ordering 300 PlayStations.

But that’s exactly what the US Air Force is doing, and it insists that the 40 gig version of the PS3 is perfect for research purposes.

“The Air Force Research Laboratory is conducting a technology assessment of certain cell processors,” the ‘pre-solicitation’ order claims. “The processors in the Sony PlayStation 3 are the only brand on the market that utilizes the specific cell processor characteristics needed for this program at an acceptable cost.”

Hand-eye co-ordination

TechRadar can’t help but wonder if the unspecified technology assessment is whether Grand Theft Auto IV looks better on a PS3 than on an Xbox. But we are willing to accept we may be off the mark.

And if all that joypad action helps the bombs land in the right place, who are we to question the decision?