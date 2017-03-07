The 50 best arcade games of all time, ever

The birthplace of all modern video gaming, the dimly lit, chirruping dens of arcade cabinets were wondrous places to intrepid gamers. In their heyday they offered gaming experiences that couldn’t be had elsewhere – whether that was in the days that pre-dated the home console revolution, or the long stretches where purpose-built arcade machines far outshined the capabilities of their living room brethren.

With console dominance firmly cemented in this day and age, the arcade’s glory days are long behind it. We do have a best PS4 games for the new generation. But with its menagerie of influential titles, bizarre peripherals and gaming firsts, the arcade is still an insanely fun place to visit when you can track a good one down – and have a pocket full of change handy.

So join TechRadar on a trip down memory lane as we run down (in no particular order) the 50 best arcade games of all time, derived from our larger best games list.