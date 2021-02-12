Pokémon is hosting a virtual concert to celebrate its milestone 25th anniversary, with US rapper Post Malone set to headline the event.

The Pokémon 25th anniversary (Pokémon Day) technically falls on February 27, as this was when Pocket Monster Red and Green (later to be released as Pokémon Red and Blue outside Japan) released in 1996. But rather than celebrate on just one day – after all there are several potential Pokémon anniversaries – the company is celebrating throughout 2021 as part of a year-long event called Pokémon25.

Given that the Pokémon franchise is one of the biggest media franchises in the world, it's no surprise that we're seeing the company splash out big time. We've already seen Pokémon teaming up with McDonalds to pop Pokémon cards into Happy Meals and there's a lot of celebration-themed in-game content set to arrive for a range of Pokémon titles.

But the P25 Music Program, which the Pokémon virtual concert is kicking off, is probably one of the biggest elements of the celebration Pokémon has planned for this year, seeing the Pokémon Company collaborating with Universal Music Group to debut "new songs from a wide range of artists, featuring rising artists and award-winning superstars, like pop icon Katy Perry".

More information on the P25 Music Program will be announced throughout the year, but its being kicked off with an almighty bang as the Pokémon Day virtual concert sees a virtual Post Malone performing - we're sure to see some Pokémon make an appearance too – in what Pokémon is calling a "massive online party".

Want to attend yourself? Read on for how to watch the Pokémon Post Malone concert.

When is the Pokémon Day virtual concert with Post Malone

The Pokémon Day virtual concert takes place on February 27 at 7pm ET / 4pm PT (1am GMT / 6am AEST on February 28).

There's no word on how long the concert will last but Pokémon has called the concert a "wild celebration of Pokemon's 25 years, with lots of unexpected surprises in store". In addition, the company has urged fans to stay tuned at the end of the concert for "more thrilled P25 announcements".

How to watch the Pokémon Day virtual concert with Post Malone

(Image credit: Pokémon)

The Pokémon virtual concert is completely free to watch and will be available to watch live on Twitch, YouTube and the official Pokémon 25 website. The entire event will be taking place virtually so, don't worry, you're not missing out on a real life concert.

The virtual concert stream will likely go live an hour or so before the main event. There's no word yet on whether there will be any sort of pre-show.