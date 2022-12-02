How to use GIT with your web hosting

If you're a software developer, chances are you're familiar with GIT. For those who aren't, GIT is a distributed version control system that allows developers to track changes in their code, share code with others, and create different "branches" of their code to experiment with new features without affecting the main code base.

In short, it's an essential tool for any developer who wants to collaborate on code or manage their projects effectively. But what if you want to set up your GIT repository? The solution will be covered in this article.

What is GIT access in web hosting

GIT access is a protocol that allows developers to interact with a given codebase. In order to understand how GIT access works, it's important to understand what codebase means. A codebase is simply the collection of all the files associated with a given project.

When developers have GIT access to a codebase, they can download (or "clone") the codebase onto their local machine. From there, they can make changes to the code and then push those changes back up to the server.

Several web hosting (opens in new tab) providers offer GIT access as an add-on feature. That's because having GIT access can be very helpful if you're working on a website with multiple people.

For example, if you're working on a website with a team of developers, rather than each developer working on their own copy of the code and then trying to merge those changes later, everyone can simply clone the remote repository onto their local machine.

From there, each developer can make their own changes and then push those changes back up to the server. That way, everyone will always be working off of the most up-to-date version of the code.

How To Use GIT in web hosting?

You can use GIT in web hosting in two ways: via a shared hosting (opens in new tab) account or via a VPS (opens in new tab) (virtual private server). If you have a shared hosting account, you will need to use the git clone command in order to download a copy of your website onto your computer. Once you have done this, you can make changes locally before pushing them back up to your web server using the git push command.

If you have a VPS, you can install GIT directly onto your server using SSH (opens in new tab) (secure shell). Once installed, you can create a bare repository using the git init command which will initialize an empty GIT repository ready for use. You can then add your files using the git add command before committing them using git commit. Once you have made your commits, you can push them up to your live web server using git push.

While both methods will work fine for most people, we recommend using SSH if you have a VPS as it gives you more flexibility and control over your repositories. Shared hosting accounts often have restrictive firewalls that can block certain git commands, which can make working with repositories difficult.

(Image credit: Future)

Do I need a server for GIT?

There are two main reasons why you might want to use a server for GIT. The first reason is that it allows you to work offline. If you are working on a project by yourself, then you can simply download the files from the server (opens in new tab) onto your computer and work on them offline. Then, when you are ready, you can upload your changes to the server.

The second reason to use a server is for collaboration. If you are working on a project with other people, then everyone will need to be able to access the same files. By using a server, everyone will have the most up-to-date version of the files and can make changes as needed. Then, when someone makes a change, they can simply upload their changes to the server so that everyone else can see them.

There are also some potential drawbacks to using a server for GIT. The first drawback is that it can be costly. If you are working on a large project with many people, then you will need to purchase a server that is powerful enough to handle all of the traffic. Additionally, you will need to pay someone to maintain the server and make sure that it is always running smoothly.

The second drawback is that it can be slow. When you are working with large files or many people, the server can start to bog down and slow down your workflow. This is why it is important to choose a powerful server if you decide to use one for GIT.

How do I set up a server?

Choose Your Hardware

The first step in setting up your Git server is to choose the right hardware. If you already have a server that meets the minimum requirements below, you can skip this step. If not, you'll need to purchase or rent one before proceeding.

The minimum requirements for running Bitbucket Server are:

A 64-bit CPU running at 2GHz or higher 4GB RAM (8GB recommended)

2GB of free disk space (beyond what's required for installing Bitbucket Server) plus 10GB per 1000 users (beyond the first 1000 users) who will access Bitbucket Server simultaneously when scaling vertically.

Install Java 8 SDK

Bitbucket Server requires Java 8 SDK to run. You can either install Oracle JDK 8 or OpenJDK 8 . Verify your installation by checking the version of java: java -version. The output should look something like this: OpenJDK version "1..8..0_242" OpenJDK Runtime Environment (build 1..8..0_242-b08) OpenJDK 64-Bit Server VM (build 25..242-b08, mixed mode).

Install Bitbucket Server

Once you've chosen your hardware and installed Java 8 SDK, you're ready to install Bitbucket Server. The installation process will guide you through adding a user account for Bitbucket Server, configuring how Bitbucket Server will start up once installed, and setting some basic configuration options. After completing these steps you'll be able to start using Bitbucket Server.