How to export LastPass passwords to RoboForm

If you’ve found your LastPass alternative in good old RoboForm and it left you wondering how to export all your passwords and other data from your current password manager and import them to your new solution - stay with us.

With a solid security track record of over two decades, RoboForm is not only one of the oldest password managers on the market, but also one of the most reliable ones. So, if you utilized a password (opens in new tab) manager before it was cool, chances are it was RoboForm.

While RoboForm has been updated to keep pace with the trends of today, it was never as feature-rich as most of its competitors.

However, it makes up for this with pocket-friendly pricing, an intuitive user interface (UI), and solid security infrastructure that includes 256-bit AES encryption, two-factor authentication (opens in new tab) (2FA), and password auditing service.

There’s also a free edition, but like with most similar solutions, you can use it on one device only. However, considering that the next most budget-friendly thing costs $1.99 (£1.63) per month and frees you from this limitation, it’s certainly worth checking out.

So, if you want to try out RoboForm, here’s how you can securely export your LastPass passwords and other data to it.

Export your passwords from LastPass

To shift your passwords from LastPass to your new password manager, you’ll have to export them first. Fortunately, LastPass makes this process as simple as it can be - that is if you’re using a computer. Doing it via smartphone or tablet is not as simple, but still very workable.

In either case, make sure that you’re using a secure personal computer or mobile device. You’ll be exporting and importing your sensitive data via CSV file and you wouldn’t want to compromise your online security and leave your sensitive data vulnerable.

To stay extra safe, if you’re using any backup software, turn it off until this process is complete. If you don’t, your unencrypted export file could get backed up.

We should also note that LastPass doesn’t support exporting time-based one-time password (TOTP) codes.

(Image credit: LastPass)

1. Log in to your LastPass account

For logging in to your LastPass account via the official site you’ll be asked to supply your email address and your master password. Once you’re done, tap on the “Log in” button and that’s it.

However, if you want to do this via the browser extension, go back to your browser and click on the “Extensions” button at the top right - the one that resembles a puzzle piece. This will trigger the dropdown menu, so pick out LastPass from the list.

If you’ve allowed multifactor authentication (MFA) for your account, you’ll have to verify your identity before going any further.

(Image credit: LastPass)

2. Click on “Advanced Options” on the sidebar, then choose “Export”

Once you’re signed in, you should find yourself on the LastPass dashboard in a matter of seconds. So, take a look at the left sidebar and select “Advanced Options” on it.

Then shift your gaze to the “Export” button to the right, and click right on it.

(Image credit: LastPass)

3. Enter your master password and download a CSV file with your data to your computer

After clicking on the “Export” button, you’ll be prompted to enter your master password. Do this, and then click on the “Continue” button.

A CSV file called “lastpass_export.csv” containing all your vault data will be automatically saved to your computer, so go ahead and check where it is. You’ll want to use it shortly.

Also, make sure the file has the CSV extension since you can’t use it without one.

Import your passwords to RoboForm

Before importing your passwords from the CSV file, you’ll first want to make sure you have the up-to-date version of RoboForm downloaded and installed on your computer.

(Image credit: RoboForm)

1. Log in to your RoboForm account

Like the other password managers, RoboForm will ask you to supply your email address and your master password to log in. Once you’re done, click on the “Log in” button.

(Image credit: RoboForm)

2. Click on your account's email at the top right, then select “Import” from the dropdown menu

To kick things off, find your account's email in the top-right corner, click on it, and then choose the “Import” option. This will open another window.

(Image credit: RoboForm)

3. Choose LastPass from the list of supported imports

After choosing the “Import” option, you’ll get to select where you want to import your data from, so pick out LastPass from the list.

(Image credit: RoboForm)

4. Click on the “Import from File” button, then open your CSV file

Now, RoboForm will provide you with a short step-by-step guide on exporting and importing CSV files - you can skip it since you’re using a superior, more in-depth guide. So, just click on the “Import from File” button. After this, select the CSV file you’ve previously saved to your computer and press “Open”.

(Image credit: RoboForm)

In an instant, RoboForm will import all your passwords (and other data) and let you easily inspect everything on your dashboard. If you got the message above - good job - your passwords are now stored with RoboForm.

In the end, don’t forget to delete the CSV file - after all, it contains unencrypted data you don’t want to see fall into the wrong hands. Also, don’t send your CSV file to anyone, and don’t upload it to the internet for whatever reason.

(Image credit: LastPass)

Lastly, let’s delete your LastPass account and any installed apps

To delete your LastPass account, go back to your LastPass dashboard, and select “Account Settings”. As soon as a new window pops up, choose “My Account” and then opt for the “Delete or Reset Account” option.

After this, click on yet another “Delete Account” button, enter your master password, confirm your choice, and part ways with your old LastPass account. Then, locate all LastPass apps you’ve installed, and do the same with them.

Now that nothing ties you to LastPass anymore you can offer a warm welcome to your new password manager - RoboForm.