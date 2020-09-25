How to change your Wattpad password or reset it

Wattpad is a website for readers and writers of user-generated stories. Launched in December 2006, Wattpad has grown to have over 80 million users.

Wattpad hosts several writing contests each year, and the company has ties with publishing houses, so Wattpad authors can potentially receive compensation for their work. Established publishing houses have even contacted successful Wattpad authors to negotiate publishing deals, which makes Wattpad a popular website for budding writers.

In June 2020, Wattpad suffered a massive data breach that saw user records exposed. These records included names, email addresses, IP addresses, and passwords, and the data was quickly published on a public hacking forum. While this security breach was not the fault of Wattpad users, it served as a reminder that they should frequently change their password.

This article will show you, step by step, how to update your Wattpad password. We’ll also show you how to reset your Wattpad password if you’ve forgotten it.

How to change your Wattpad password

Click on your profile image at the top right of the Wattpad website (Image credit: Wattpad)

Choose Settings from the drop-down menu (Image credit: Wattpad)

Click on change (Image credit: Wattpad)

Enter your current password and your new password (Image credit: Wattpad)

To change your Wattpad password, first log into your Wattpad account. At the top right of the website interface, you should see your user profile picture and username. Click here and choose Settings from the drop-down menu.

On the settings page, find the row called Password, and click on the link titled change beside it. A pop-up dialog box will appear that includes a form to change your password. Enter your current password in the first box, and enter your new password twice in the remaining form fields. Remember that you should never use the same password on multiple websites.

When you’re happy with your new password, click Submit. Your Wattpad password has now been updated, and you should use this new password each time you log into Wattpad from now on.

How to reset your Wattpad password

If you’ve forgotten your password, you can reset it from the Wattpad login page (Image credit: Wattpad)

If you’ve forgotten your Wattpad password, proceed to the login page as usual. Instead of entering your Wattpad username and password, click on Forgot password?

On the next page, enter your Wattpad username or the email you used when you signed up with the service. Click Send instructions, and Wattpad will send you an email with a time-sensitive link to reset your password. Click on Reset My Password in the email, and you’ll be brought to a form where you can enter a new password.

When you’re happy with your new password, click on Reset password. Your Wattpad password has now been updated, and you’ll be able to log in again.