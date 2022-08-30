If you're here, you’ve likely found yourself asking: in F1 Manager 2022, how many seasons are there? It’s the right sort of question to ask, too. After all, any manager worth their salt will have to be mindful of the longevity of their career.

While Codemasters' F1 2022 makes racing fun again, that's all about putting you in the driver's seat. In F1 Manager 2022, you take on the role of team manager making for a much more strategic challenge. As a head honcho, you’re responsible for everything from hiring and firing, to team development. F1 Manager 2022 doesn’t shy from data, and you’ll certainly need to master all the information at your disposal if you want to see your team reach the podium on race day.

However, nobody wants to find their best-laid plans foiled by arbitrary limits imposed by a season cap. Whether you’re playing on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, or Xbox One, you may well find yourself worried about exactly how long you have to bring your managerial plans to fruition. Fortunately, you won’t be in the dark for much longer. Read on to find out exactly how many seasons of racing you can enjoy in F1 Manager 2022.

F1 Manager 2022: how many seasons are there?

(Image credit: Frontier Developments)

We have some great news! Unlike several other F1 games out there, F1 Manager 2022 won't limit the number of seasons you have to play with. This means you can develop your chosen team until the heat death of the universe.

This means that you can, if you so choose, play well beyond the 2022 season, and into the future of the sport. The successes and failures that result from your decisions will have plenty of time to have a cumulative effect on your team over the course of the game.

This is a departure from F1 2022, which only allows players to simulate up to 10 seasons. However, in F1 Manager 2022, you can take an extended long-term view on your team, building young talent for generations to come.

F1 Manager 2022 certainly doesn't shy away from offering all sorts of crucial decisions to ponder as you attempt to direct your team to victory. Your team's composition as well as your team's approach to car development will be entirely dictated by your choices. Do you recruit tried and tested veterans or malleable rookies? Which parts of your car will you choose to develop during your limited time between races?

During races themselves, you'll be faced with all sorts of dilemmas. Which driver is best suited to the race conditions? Is it worth making a pit stop to change tires or is there not enough time to justify making the change when your opponents are right behind you?

The answers to all these questions are never cut and dry, but what is certain is that the lack of a season cap means that you'll have as much time as you could possibly want to get to grips with your choices and their consequences. There's no limit to how much you and your team can grow together.

Now that you know that there are no season limits in F1 Manager 2022, it's time to get back out there and lead your team to victory. See you on race day.