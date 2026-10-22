'We’re removing the friction between creator vision and spatial execution' — Audeze and Audiokinetic are introducing native head-tracking support for the Maxwell 2 ANC headset directly inside Wwise
"This collaboration is set to transform how game audio is created and experienced"
- Audeze and Audiokinetic are collaborating to add native head-tracking support to Wwise with the Audeze Maxwell 2 ANC headset
- The Maxwell 2 ANC integration into Wwise will "advance spatial audio content creation possibilities for game developers"
- Audiokinetic CTO Martin Dufour says the collaboration will unlock "new creative possibilities for developers, making it easier to implement vivid spatial audio that elevates player immersion"
Audeze has announced a new partnership with cross-platform audio solution provider Audiokinetic to introduce native head-tracking support for the Audeze Maxwell 2 ANC headset directly inside Wwise.
The collaboration will "advance spatial audio content creation possibilities for game developers" by integrating Audeze’s next-generation Maxwell 2 ANC gaming headset with Audiokinetic’s Wwise audio creation suite, leveraging both companies' tech and expertise to push its "commitment to driving innovation across gaming audio and delivering world-class tools to creators."
This will support sound designers and game developers alike, who can use Wwise and tap into Audeze’s Maxwell 2 ANC headset, which is equipped with real-time, self-calibrating head-tracking technology.
The tech will help creatives achieve highly accurate 3D sound placement and enhanced spatial audio authoring with a plug-and-play setup, with zero external software required.
"Simply connect the Maxwell 2 ANC via USB-C or its ultra-low-latency wireless USB-C dongle to begin monitoring directly in Wwise," Audeze said. "This collaboration is set to transform how game audio is created and experienced—from VR emulation and Tempest 3D AudioTech binauralization to non-standard speaker layouts for Location-Based Entertainment (LBE) using the AK Custom Panner."
Sankar Thiagasamudram, CEO of Audeze, shared a statement, saying, "By natively integrating Maxwell 2 ANC’s self-calibrating head tracking directly into Wwise, we’re removing the friction between creator vision and spatial execution."
"Game developers now have a portable, studio-grade reference system that lets them place, audition, and mix 3D audio effortlessly in any environment. Together with Audiokinetic, we’re establishing a new benchmark for spatial audio creation across the interactive media industry."
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The Maxwell 2 ANC integration will also allow developers to take full advantage of the headset’s hardware-based, low-latency head tracking, "providing unparalleled spatial accuracy for creating immersive soundscapes in video games," as well as 90 mm planar magnetic drivers with Uniforce, Fluxor, Fazor, SLAM acoustic technologies, and Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), which is designed to maintain a consistent frequency response.
"We’re unlocking new creative possibilities for developers, making it easier to implement vivid spatial audio that elevates player immersion," added Martin Dufour, CTO of Audiokinetic.
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Demi is a freelance games journalist who helps cover gaming news at TechRadar. She's been a games writer for five years and has written for outlets such as GameSpot, NME, and GamesRadar, covering news, features, and reviews. Outside of writing, she plays a lot of RPGs and talks far too much about Star Wars on X.
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