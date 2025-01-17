Save $50 on the Meta Quest 3S with a free copy of Batman: Arkham Shadow

Want to get into VR? Now down to its lowest price yet, you can get the Meta Quest 3S (256GB) at Amazon for $349.99 (was $399.99) with a free copy of Batman: Arkham Shadow and a 3-month trial of Meta's VR game subscription, Meta Quest Plus.

The Meta Quest 3S offers two storage sizes: 128GB or 256GB. It's technically cheaper to get the Meta Quest 3S with 128GB for $299.99. However, the discounted price for double the storage plus the $70 value of the bundle makes it more than worth it to upgrade.

Today's best VR headset deal

Meta Quest 3S (256GB) with Batman: Arkham Shadow and a 3-Months Meta Quest Plus: was $399.99 now $349 at Amazon The Meta Quest 3S stands out as an affordable VR headset with plenty of power packed into its price. It boasts two times the graphical processing of the Meta Quest 2 and immersive feedback through its Touch Plus Controllers, which you can use to play VR games from Meta Quest+ with the bundled 3-month trial. This is the lowest price we've seen for 256GB with this bundle, perfect for starting a VR journey.

We called the Meta Quest 3S the "world's best affordable VR headset" and awarded it 4.5 out of 5 stars in our Meta Quest 3S review. Our reviewer highlighted its power for the price, like the GPU with two times the processing power of the Meta Quest 2.

The three-month Meta Quest Plus trial makes this deal even sweeter for beginner VR fans who want to try a wide variety of VR games. Even if you don't end up playing games that often, you can use the Meta Quest 3S to simply watch YouTube or scroll through social media.

The Meta Quest 3S includes the Standard Facial Interface (a.k.a. the fabric protector that cushions your face while wearing the headset), two Touch Plus Controllers with wrist straps, AA batteries, a charging cable, and a power adapter. It also works with USB-C headphones and 3.5mm headphones with USB-C adapters.

If you're a veteran VR user, you might also want to consider the Meta Quest 3 for a wider field of view and storage up to 512GB.