Ubisoft CEO confirms that multiple Assassin's Creed remakes are on the way

Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot has confirmed that multiple Assassin's Creed remakes are in the works at Ubisoft and that "players should be excited" about them.

In a new interview on Ubisoft's website discussing the future of the behemoth stealth-action series, Guillemot confirmed that "Players can be excited about some remakes, which will allow us to revisit some of the games we've created in the past and modernize them; there are worlds in some of our older Assassin's Creed games that are still extremely rich."

The key bit there is 'some remakes' confirming that not one - like the heavily rumored Assassin's Creed Black Flag remake that was reported last summer - but multiple remakes are in progress or on the docket at Ubisoft.

As well as Black Flag, we would bet that the first game in the series is one of those in question. It has never had any re-releases and has aged the least gracefully as a result; getting that one on to modern systems would be a joy and ensure that the whole saga can be experienced on modern hardware.

Could this also be a move to get all the series modernized and ready for the Assassin's Creed Infinity platform? Getting all Assassin's Creed games gathered in one tidy 'location' and being able to access them all is certainly one way to organize the sprawling series.

In addition to the remake news, Guillemot also confirmed that Ubisoft is looking to continue the variety of Assassin's Creed experiences the developers create. Compare the sprawling open-world Assassin's Creed Valhalla and the more focused, leaner Assassin's Creed Mirage, for example. He said that "there will be plenty of experience variety. The goal is to have Assassin's Creed games come out more regularly, but not for it to be the same experience every year."

He closes out by offering a nugget of new info on the release cadence and a tidbit on another upcoming game in the series: "There are a lot of good things to come, including Assassin's Creed Hexe, which we've announced, which is going to be a very different game from Assassin's Creed Shadows. We're going to surprise people, I think."

