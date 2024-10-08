These new Starfield vinyl records looks like an absolute treat for dedicated fans

Developer Bethesda Game Studios has teamed up with Laced Records to bring the Starfield soundtrack to vinyl. Pre-orders are upcoming now for both a 6LP box set and a double LP.

Both releases are available in standard and limited editions. The limited edition version of the 6LP box set is exclusive to the Laced Records website. It features 66 specially mastered tracks on six silver and white galaxy-effect heavyweight discs. The set features special box artwork by Bethesda Game Studios and comes packaged with an art print and logo sticker.

The standard edition is the same, though uses traditional black discs and will be available via third-party retailers. The 6-disc box set will cost $130 / £110.

The limited edition double LP will feature 20 core tracks on blue and white discs. It will also be exclusive to the Laced Records website, with a standard version containing traditional black discs available at other retailers. This will cost $38 / £36, potentially making it a good option for those who want a physical way to enjoy some of the Starfield soundtrack without committing to the pricier box set.

Both the 6-disc box set and double LP are expected to ship in March 2025. You can browse the full track list for both releases below.

6LP box set

Disc 1 (Side A)

Into the Starfield (Main Theme)

Planetrise

First Flight

New Atlantis

The Sol System

Go Steady, Go Safe

Disc 1 (Side B)

Peaks and Valleys

Triumvirate

Field of Vision

Starlight Far from Home

Exploration I - Home Planets

Disc 2 (Side A)

The Mountain Builders

The Red Land

Ancient Forces

Constellations

Navigator Corps

Disc 2 (Side B)

The Last Explorers

Within the Walls

Long Shadows

A Home Among the Stars

Exploration II - The Hills and the Mountains

Disc 3 (Side A)

Death and Crimson

The Rock

The New Old Frontier

The Safety of the Citizens

Freestar

Moonbase

Disc 3 (Side B)

The World Machine

Deep Time

Akila City

Field Agent

Hardness Scales

Exploration III - Explorers Club

Disc 4 (Side A)

Stars and Sacrifice

Heliosphere

Core Sample

Chamber

Tenacity of Life

Disc 4 (Side B)

Cydonia

Wrecked Tech

In Silent Orbit

Tectonics

Snowball

Exploration IV - Vulcanism

Disc 5 (Side A)

Weapons to Bear

Supra et Ultra

Abandoned

Decay Heat

Roughneck High-Tech

Exploration V - Evergreen

Disc 5 (Side B)

Sublevels

The Eye

Under a Distant Sun

Echo Marker

Exploration VI - Strange Sands

Disc 6 (Side A)

Side A

Understory

Badlanders

Canopy

Neon

Exploration VII - The Ice Lands

Disc 6 (Side B)

Aurora

Deep Freeze

You Make Your Cut, You Get Your Cut

Exploration VIII - The Far Reaches

Nobody's Home

A Home in the Galaxy

Double LP

Disc 1 (Side A)

Into the Starfield (Main Theme)

First Flight

The Sol System

New Atlantis

The World Machine

Disc 1 (Side B)

Death and Crimson

Ancient Forces

Constellations

The New Old Frontier

Starlight Far from Home

Disc 2 (Side A)

The Last Explorers

Field of Vision

Cydonia

Badlanders

Aurora

Disc 2 (Side B)

Decay Heat

Under a Distant Sun

Tenacity of Life

Deep Freeze

A Home in the Galaxy

Starfield is available now for PC, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S.