These new Starfield vinyl records looks like an absolute treat for dedicated fans
Stellar sounds
Developer Bethesda Game Studios has teamed up with Laced Records to bring the Starfield soundtrack to vinyl. Pre-orders are upcoming now for both a 6LP box set and a double LP.
Both releases are available in standard and limited editions. The limited edition version of the 6LP box set is exclusive to the Laced Records website. It features 66 specially mastered tracks on six silver and white galaxy-effect heavyweight discs. The set features special box artwork by Bethesda Game Studios and comes packaged with an art print and logo sticker.
The standard edition is the same, though uses traditional black discs and will be available via third-party retailers. The 6-disc box set will cost $130 / £110.
The limited edition double LP will feature 20 core tracks on blue and white discs. It will also be exclusive to the Laced Records website, with a standard version containing traditional black discs available at other retailers. This will cost $38 / £36, potentially making it a good option for those who want a physical way to enjoy some of the Starfield soundtrack without committing to the pricier box set.
Both the 6-disc box set and double LP are expected to ship in March 2025. You can browse the full track list for both releases below.
6LP box set
Disc 1 (Side A)
- Into the Starfield (Main Theme)
- Planetrise
- First Flight
- New Atlantis
- The Sol System
- Go Steady, Go Safe
Disc 1 (Side B)
- Peaks and Valleys
- Triumvirate
- Field of Vision
- Starlight Far from Home
- Exploration I - Home Planets
Disc 2 (Side A)
- The Mountain Builders
- The Red Land
- Ancient Forces
- Constellations
- Navigator Corps
Disc 2 (Side B)
- The Last Explorers
- Within the Walls
- Long Shadows
- A Home Among the Stars
- Exploration II - The Hills and the Mountains
Disc 3 (Side A)
- Death and Crimson
- The Rock
- The New Old Frontier
- The Safety of the Citizens
- Freestar
- Moonbase
Disc 3 (Side B)
- The World Machine
- Deep Time
- Akila City
- Field Agent
- Hardness Scales
- Exploration III - Explorers Club
Disc 4 (Side A)
- Stars and Sacrifice
- Heliosphere
- Core Sample
- Chamber
- Tenacity of Life
Disc 4 (Side B)
- Cydonia
- Wrecked Tech
- In Silent Orbit
- Tectonics
- Snowball
- Exploration IV - Vulcanism
Disc 5 (Side A)
- Weapons to Bear
- Supra et Ultra
- Abandoned
- Decay Heat
- Roughneck High-Tech
- Exploration V - Evergreen
Disc 5 (Side B)
- Sublevels
- The Eye
- Under a Distant Sun
- Echo Marker
- Exploration VI - Strange Sands
Disc 6 (Side A)
- Side A
- Understory
- Badlanders
- Canopy
- Neon
- Exploration VII - The Ice Lands
Disc 6 (Side B)
- Aurora
- Deep Freeze
- You Make Your Cut, You Get Your Cut
- Exploration VIII - The Far Reaches
- Nobody's Home
- A Home in the Galaxy
Double LP
Disc 1 (Side A)
- Into the Starfield (Main Theme)
- First Flight
- The Sol System
- New Atlantis
- The World Machine
Disc 1 (Side B)
- Death and Crimson
- Ancient Forces
- Constellations
- The New Old Frontier
- Starlight Far from Home
Disc 2 (Side A)
- The Last Explorers
- Field of Vision
- Cydonia
- Badlanders
- Aurora
Disc 2 (Side B)
- Decay Heat
- Under a Distant Sun
- Tenacity of Life
- Deep Freeze
- A Home in the Galaxy
Starfield is available now for PC, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S.
