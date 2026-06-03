ModRetro announces the M64 — a modern take on the Nintendo 64 console

It's compatible with most N64 games and supports several types of controller

It ships from July 28 for $229.99, with pre-orders set to open soon

I have a cupboard full of most of my old games consoles. There's a PlayStation 1, a PlayStation 2, a Nintendo Entertainment System, a Game Boy Advance, and even a Sega Game Gear in there. But one I've always lacked is a Nintendo 64. Now, there's a new way to play classic N64 games on modern hardware thanks to the recently announced ModRetro M64.

Similar to what ModRetro did to the Game Boy with its popular Chromatic handheld, the M64 is capable of playing original Nintendo 64 carts, as well as several other M64 games that the manufacturer is releasing alongside the console. These can be played in their original form, or upscaled to 720p, 1080p, or 4K, depending on your display.

Unlike playing on an old console, the M64 has a few more modern touches to make the experience smoother and easier. These include HDMI and USB-C connectivity, support for Wi-Fi updates, super-fast boot times, silent operation, and a handy cartridge eject button.

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The M64 is also compatible with a variety of controllers, giving you different alternatives depending on how you prefer to play or what you have available. As well as the original N64 controller, ModRetro is launching its own first-party pad that can be used wirelessly and comes in colors that match the console.

Hyperkin, Retrofighters, and 8Bit-Do are some of the other available options.

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Game compatibility at this stage looks good, too. Some currently experience fps drops and performance issues, while a few face more severe difficulties. However, pretty much all of the biggest and most popular Nintendo 64 games are supported in some playable form — including Goldeneye, Ocarina of Time, and Super Mario 64.

With the ability to offer updates over time, these issues and even more upgrades could be offered in the future. Some of the planned features include further video processing options, effects, and filters, wider controller support and input compatibility, and changes to the UI with notifications and in-menu sound effects.