Disclaimer This hands-on preview is based on a pre-production M64 unit. Hardware and software are not final.

Let’s start with a confession: I grew up in the 90s playing games on a PS1. Pretty much all of my experiences with the Nintendo 64 were at a friend’s house, watching them bound across the vast and awe-inspiring fields of Hyrule in Ocarina of Time, learning my first painful lesson about the dangers of the blue shell in Mario Kart 64, or starting my love of competitive FPSs with GoldenEye.

I think that’s what makes the ModRetro M64 such an exciting possibility for me. It’s a chance to venture into a whole generation of games that I’ve barely played without worrying about aging hardware and with the benefit of some handy modern touches that make the whole endeavour much easier in 2026. After a month with the console, I can’t see myself playing N64 games any other way.

What do they say about imitation?

The M64 takes a similar approach to the one the manufacturer took with its first release, the ModRetro Chromatic. That device was its updated spin on the Nintendo Game Boy using modern hardware, which offered full compatibility with original Game Boy and Game Boy Color cartridges.

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With the M64, you get a console that sticks to a similar appearance to the original Nintendo 64, albeit with a light and stylish see-through shell that comes in four possible colors. A slot on the top accepts all original N64 carts, as well as ModRetro’s own games that will launch alongside the console and into the future. It also has a (surprisingly aggressive) cartridge eject button on the top of the console.