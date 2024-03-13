The Lenovo Legion Tab gaming tablet is going to available outside of China for the first time

Technology manufacturer Lenovo has announced that the Lenovo Legion Tab Android gaming tablet is going to be available in select markets in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) in addition to Asia from March 2024.

The tablet, which was previously only available in China, is intended to bridge “the gap between PC and mobile gaming, offering a solution for gamers seeking a high-performance gaming experience that is both accessible and convenient,” according to a recent press release.

It boasts a high-end Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 mobile GPU, 12GB of DDR5 memory, and 256GB of onboard storage - which can be further expanded by up to 1TB with the addition of a compatible microSD card. Despite the strong specs, the tablet still weighs an impressively light 12oz / 350g and comes in at just 0.3in / 7.6mm thick with an 8.8in 144Hz QHD+ display.

It also has a 6650 mAh battery, that supports Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 technology via its bottom USB Type-C port. This port features DisplayPort 1.4 support too, meaning that the tablet can be connected to a compatible monitor or TV for a big-screen gaming experience.

Another major feature of the Lenovo Legion Tab is the Legion ColdFront Vapor thermal solution, which Lenovo says will leverage an “oversized vapor chamber” for improved cooling performance while you play.

You will also have a degree of control over the tablet’s overall performance, with three distinct profiles available: the Beast Mode, which aims to maximize frame rate above all else; the more well-rounded Balanced Mode; and the lower intensity Energy Saving mode which prioritizes battery life.

With the massive popularity of mobile gaming titles like Genshin Impact and Call of Duty: Mobile, the Lenovo Legion Tab looks like a compelling package on the whole. Although there is no sign of an official US release quite yet, it will likely cost around $650 if the confirmed European price of €599 is anything to go by.

