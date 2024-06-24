The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom's file size is as small as its chibi-style characters

Nintendo has revealed the file size for The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom which launches on Nintendo Switch on September 26.

Spotted by Nintendo Life, the upcoming game, which debuted at the June 18 Nintendo Direct, is set to take up 6GB of your Switch's storage space. Or an estimated 6,144MB according to its official Nintendo store page.

That's ever so slightly more than 2019's The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening remake, which Echoes of Wisdom continues to use the aesthetic of. The remake clocked in at around 6,035MB, indicating the new game will be similar in size and scope.

Fun fact: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is larger than both combined at 16.7GB, though that's to be expected given the colossal size of its open world.

Both the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite have 32GB of onboard storage, meaning that The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom should take up roughly a fifth of that available space. If you're using the original hardware, we'd recommend investing in one of the best SD cards for Nintendo Switch to give you that extra peace of mind. Meanwhile, the Nintendo Switch OLED's storage is doubled to 64GB; plenty of room for a game as relatively small as this.

However, don't let Echoes of Wisdom's file size fool you; we're still expecting a decently meaty adventure here, especially with how the Echo system (which allows Zelda to make a clone of objects and enemies for placement in the overworld) factors into overall exploration. It's looking to be a very different style of Zelda game and we're excited to see what it brings to the table this September.

