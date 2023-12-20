The iOS version of Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective will be delisted next year

The iOS version of Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective (2010) will be removed from the App Store as of March 25, 2024, as announced by Capcom via a statement shared on Twitter. Fortunately, the 2024 version will still be available on both iOS and Android devices, but the 2010 iOS port will no longer be available for download.

As clarified by Capcom within its statement, no new purchases will be available through the app once it has been removed, so you won't be able to purchase any further chapters past its delisting date. With that said, you won't lose access to any chapters you've already bought, and if you've archived the software you will be able to re-download the game even after it's been delisted.

The full statement can be seen below which details the unavailable and available content we can expect from the iOS version of Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective upon removal from the app store.

Even though you'll be able to re-download and replay previous chapters, throughout the statement Capcom has stated that this may change depending on Apple's services to either the app store or the game center. In addition, any changes to your OS may impact your ability to play the game, and it's important to note that the app is already unsupported by iOS 14.7 or later.

However, at the end of the statement, Capcom announced that an HD remaster is possible, but there are no further details on when we can expect this. It has also been specified that purchase history and save data will not be transferable, but at least it's a good reason for a clean start with Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective on iOS.

