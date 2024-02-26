Supermassive Games is entering a consultation period which it expects will result in layoffs

Supermassive Games has announced that it’s entering a consultation period as part of a reorganization, which it anticipates will end in staff layoffs.

In a statement shared to Twitter / X today, Supermassive referred to the wider challenges that the games industry is currently facing, and noted that “we aren’t immune to this.” It added that “many efforts” had been made before this decision to “avoid this outcome,” and that the decision hasn’t been made lightly.

“It’s no secret that the games industry is currently facing significant challenges, and unfortunately we aren’t immune to this,” the statement reads. “After much deliberation and with deep regret, we are therefore undertaking a reorganization of Supermassive Games. As a result, we are entering into a period of consultation, which we anticipate will result in the loss of some of our colleagues.

“This is not a decision that’s been taken lightly, with many efforts made to avoid this outcome.”

It went on to acknowledge how “unsettling and difficult” the process will be for its staff, and confirmed that the company “will be working closely with all those involved” to make sure that things are conducted “as respectfully and compassionately as possible.” Supermassive will continue to focus on its strengths, as well as its upcoming games to ensure that the company remains sustainable, it said.

At the time of writing, Supermassive Games hasn’t publicly stated how many people it expects could be affected by this, but it’s been reported by Bloomberg that around 150 members of staff are at risk, with roughly 90 expected to be laid off. TechRadar Gaming reached out to Supermassive for clarification, but was not provided with further comment.