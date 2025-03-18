Silent Hill f's content warning has been detailed by the ESRB, and it's not exactly what I'd call light reading

The ESRB has published a content summary for Silent Hill f

The horror game will unsurprisingly have a 'Mature 17+' rating in the US

The summary details gruesome imagery and acts of violence

Silent Hill f has received an ESRB rating, and while that alone won't shock you, its lengthy and graphic content warnings might.

As reported by IGN, the Entertainment Software Rating Board - which handles game age rating and content warnings in the US - has assigned Silent Hill f a 'Mature 17+' age rating.

By itself that's not too surprising, but a glance at the rating summary reveals more. Fair warning, if you're particularly squeamish (or eating your lunch) you'll probably want to click away now.

"This is a survival-horror action game in which players assume the role of a student confronting supernatural entities in a 1960s Japanese mountain town," the summary begins. "From a third-person perspective, players explore the town, solve puzzles, interact with characters, and battle enemy creatures (e.g., humanoid monsters, mutants, mythical creatures)." Yep, that all checks out so far.

"Players use axes, crowbars, knives, and spears to defend against and kill enemy creatures in melee-style combat. Blood-splatter effects occur frequently as characters are attacked; several areas depict large bloodstains in the environment and near corpses." Again, all sounding distinctly Silent Hill up to this point.

"Some enemy attacks can result in players' character getting impaled in the neck and/or getting their faces ripped apart.

"Cutscenes sometimes depict gore and more intense acts of violence: a character burned alive inside a cage; a woman branded by a hot iron; entrails and sinew displayed on serving platters in fantastical celebration/ceremony; a character sawing off her own arm; a character slicing off portions of a character's face during a ritual.

"Concept art depicts a nude mannequin-like character, with exposed buttocks and partially exposed breasts; the character appears in a creature-like form throughout the game."

Other than sounding like your average night out in Torquay, it's certainly pretty gruesome even by Mature 17+ standards. In fact, Japan's Computer Entertainment Rating Organization has given Silent Hill f a 'CERO Z' rating. That's for players aged 18 and over, a first for the series, and is the highest possible age rating a game can receive in the country.

We don't yet have a release date for Silent Hill f, but you can wishlist the game now on PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store. You can also catch up on the Silent Hill f Transmission broadcast from last week to learn more about the game.