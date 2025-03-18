Silent Hill f's content warning has been detailed by the ESRB, and it's not exactly what I'd call light reading

News
By published

Enough to make me lose my lunch

A girl covered in bloddy flowers sits on a boat
(Image credit: Konami)
  • The ESRB has published a content summary for Silent Hill f
  • The horror game will unsurprisingly have a 'Mature 17+' rating in the US
  • The summary details gruesome imagery and acts of violence

Silent Hill f has received an ESRB rating, and while that alone won't shock you, its lengthy and graphic content warnings might.

As reported by IGN, the Entertainment Software Rating Board - which handles game age rating and content warnings in the US - has assigned Silent Hill f a 'Mature 17+' age rating.

By itself that's not too surprising, but a glance at the rating summary reveals more. Fair warning, if you're particularly squeamish (or eating your lunch) you'll probably want to click away now.

"This is a survival-horror action game in which players assume the role of a student confronting supernatural entities in a 1960s Japanese mountain town," the summary begins. "From a third-person perspective, players explore the town, solve puzzles, interact with characters, and battle enemy creatures (e.g., humanoid monsters, mutants, mythical creatures)." Yep, that all checks out so far.

"Players use axes, crowbars, knives, and spears to defend against and kill enemy creatures in melee-style combat. Blood-splatter effects occur frequently as characters are attacked; several areas depict large bloodstains in the environment and near corpses." Again, all sounding distinctly Silent Hill up to this point.

"Some enemy attacks can result in players' character getting impaled in the neck and/or getting their faces ripped apart.

"Cutscenes sometimes depict gore and more intense acts of violence: a character burned alive inside a cage; a woman branded by a hot iron; entrails and sinew displayed on serving platters in fantastical celebration/ceremony; a character sawing off her own arm; a character slicing off portions of a character's face during a ritual.

"Concept art depicts a nude mannequin-like character, with exposed buttocks and partially exposed breasts; the character appears in a creature-like form throughout the game."

Other than sounding like your average night out in Torquay, it's certainly pretty gruesome even by Mature 17+ standards. In fact, Japan's Computer Entertainment Rating Organization has given Silent Hill f a 'CERO Z' rating. That's for players aged 18 and over, a first for the series, and is the highest possible age rating a game can receive in the country.

We don't yet have a release date for Silent Hill f, but you can wishlist the game now on PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store. You can also catch up on the Silent Hill f Transmission broadcast from last week to learn more about the game.

You might also like...

Rhys Wood
Rhys Wood
Hardware Editor

Rhys is TRG's Hardware Editor, and has been part of the TechRadar team for more than two years. Particularly passionate about high-quality third-party controllers and headsets, as well as the latest and greatest in fight sticks and VR, Rhys strives to provide easy-to-read, informative coverage on gaming hardware of all kinds. As for the games themselves, Rhys is especially keen on fighting and racing games, as well as soulslikes and RPGs.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Silent Hill f
Silent Hill f will present players with 'a beautiful yet terrifying choice', and I can't wait to see what it is
Death Stranding 2 art featuring Fragile and a baby dosed in a red hue
Death Stranding 2: On the Beach has received an age rating, and it looks like there might be a new trailer on the way
Resident Evil 6
One of the worst Resident Evil games could be getting another re-release according to new ESRB rating
The two protagonists of Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows.
Assassin's Creed Shadows will be censored in Japan due to its gory combat
Zero draws his sword
Phantom Blade Zero switches up the soulslike formula by introducing four difficulty options, will also feature 20 hours of additional side content on top of its 30 hour story
A close up of Alan Wake&#039;s face
Best horror games: the scariest titles to play in 2025
Latest in Gaming
A girl covered in bloddy flowers sits on a boat
Silent Hill f's content warning has been detailed by the ESRB, and it's not exactly what I'd call light reading
Metroid Prime 4
I reckon the Nintendo Switch 2 could launch with Metroid Prime 4 – here’s why
Don&#039;t miss discounts on EA College Football 25.
I can't believe how cheap EA Sports College Football 25 is at Best Buy right now
Nintendo Switch 2
Nintendo Switch 2 expected to have AI upscaling and I can't wait to finally play Tears of the Kingdom with upgraded graphics
NYT Connections homescreen on a phone, on a purple background
NYT Connections hints and answers for Tuesday, March 18 (game #646)
Seagate&#039;s new Genshin Impact Limited Edition SSD on a desk.
I didn't know an SSD could be cute until I saw Seagate's new Genshin Impact limited edition
Latest in News
A man holds a smartphone iPhone screen showing various social media apps including YouTube, TikTok, Facebook, Threads, Instagram and X
Ofcom cracks down on UK tech firms, will issue sanctions for illegal content
Google Chromecast 2
Google rolls out another Chromecast bug fix for users who factory-reset their devices
A Starfew Valley theme on Wear OS
Someone made a Stardew Valley theme for Wear OS and it's perfect
3d rendering of a submarine power cable on the seabed
Subsea internet cables can now ‘listen’ for sabotage using irregular pulses of light
Google Pixel 9 front and back
The Google Pixel 9a has gone up for sale and it’s not even out yet
A girl covered in bloddy flowers sits on a boat
Silent Hill f's content warning has been detailed by the ESRB, and it's not exactly what I'd call light reading
More about gaming
Metroid Prime 4

I reckon the Nintendo Switch 2 could launch with Metroid Prime 4 – here’s why
Don&#039;t miss discounts on EA College Football 25.

I can't believe how cheap EA Sports College Football 25 is at Best Buy right now
Google Chromecast 2

Google rolls out another Chromecast bug fix for users who factory-reset their devices
See more latest
Most Popular
Google Chromecast 2
Google rolls out another Chromecast bug fix for users who factory-reset their devices
A Starfew Valley theme on Wear OS
Someone made a Stardew Valley theme for Wear OS and it's perfect
A man holds a smartphone iPhone screen showing various social media apps including YouTube, TikTok, Facebook, Threads, Instagram and X
Ofcom cracks down on UK tech firms, will issue sanctions for illegal content
Google Pixel 9 front and back
The Google Pixel 9a has gone up for sale and it’s not even out yet
3d rendering of a submarine power cable on the seabed
Subsea internet cables can now ‘listen’ for sabotage using irregular pulses of light
Matt Murdock addressing a jury in Daredevil: Born Again episode 3
What time is Daredevil: Born Again episode 4 going to be released on Disney+?
ViewSonic VP2788-5K Display
Viewsonic's 5K monitor finally goes on sale, but is it already too little too late to make a splash?
Panos Panay and Alexa Plus
Amazon's Panos Panay teases future Alexa+ devices from speakers to possible wearables
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6
New rumors predict a foldable iPhone will launch next year – and cost almost twice as much as the iPhone 16 Pro Max
Maxtang SXRL-20 mini pc
This fanless PC looks like a giant heatsink and has one incredible feature: five, yes five, 4K-capable HDMI ports