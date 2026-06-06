Tactical role-playing game (RPG) Divinity: Original Sin 2 has been in my backlog for a couple of years now. Ever since I completed developer Larian’s next game, the superlative Baldur’s Gate 3, I’ve been looking for something that scratches that same itch. And when Larian announced its sequel, Divinity, I knew I had to stop dragging my heels and find out what I’d been missing.

From the Backlog Every gamer has a backlog — and that’s no different for us at TechRadar Gaming. From the Backlog is a series about overdue first-plays, revisiting classics, returning to online experiences, or rediscovering and appreciating established favorites in new ways. Read the full series here.

Having racked up a slightly terrifying 257 hours on my first playthrough of Baldur’s Gate 3, it’s safe to say that I was going to like Divinity: Original Sin 2. It’s the franchise that helped Larian hone their formula after all. And yet for all the similarities it shares with the game that followed it, the franchise is its own beast.

Far from being the same formula denuded of its D&D dressing, Divinity: Original Sin 2 very much stands apart, hewing closer to the CRPGs of old than Baldur’s Gate 3’s tabletop-imitating trappings. It feels far more tactical and strategically freer than the later game — if Larian is able to add to its solid bones some of the fantastic polish and depth it brought to BG3, I’ll be very excited about the upcoming Divinity.

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

Class action

(Image credit: Larian Studios)

Building a character in Divinity: Original Sin 2 feels incredibly fluid. Nominal classes exist as a starting point, with each focusing largely on two families of combat abilities. And these skill families steer away from CRPG cliches just enough to feel novel — yes, you can create standard rogue, cleric, or fighter builds, but others are more of a departure.

Each of the elemental magic schools feels unique and deep, while polymorph allows you to transform your limbs and body parts to suit the situation, and summoning lets you call up totems and demons that match elements on the battlefield, making it super versatile.

But it goes deeper than this. For those who are tired of being railroaded into specific class combinations, Divinity largely tears down class boundaries entirely. You can invest points in whichever stats and combat abilities you see fit, then learn any skills you meet the criteria for by using consumable skill books. That allows you to create complicated classes for every character that suit your playstyle — or create unworkable builds that will get pulverized in every battle.

Not every element of its roleplay feels this deep and rewarding, though. The character creator feels limited, even for a game released in 2017, making it feel a little less immersive than it could have. And while the story and voice acting are perfectly decent, I rarely felt the kind of close connection with my party members and their struggles that I did while playing Baldur’s Gate 3. I engaged with Divinity: Original Sin 2’s lore as much as I could, but often Rivellon felt more like a gauntlet to run with my party than a living, breathing world in its own right.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Fight me, bro