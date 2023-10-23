Freddy Fazbear added to Mortal Kombat 1 in hilarious Five Nights at Freddy’s mod

If upon Mortal Kombat 1 ’s release earlier this year, you were (for some reason) sorely disappointed about the complete lack of Five Nights at Freddy’s characters in the game, then do I have news for you.

Thanks to the power of mods, pretty much anything is possible in any game - and as spotted by TheGamer , Nexus Mods user HiBlakkes has decided to use that power to add Freddy Fazbear to Mortal Kombat 1 as a Kameo Fighter (a non-playable character who can assist in battle). Specifically, Freddy replaces the cyborg Cyrax, which is incredibly fitting given that the iconic bear is an animatronic.

Over on YouTube, user Mike Monty has demonstrated the mod in a video, giving viewers a “jump scare warning” at the start simply for the very presence of Freddy. “It’s just silly. It’s really silly is what it is,” Monty says, showing off Freddy’s combat prowess.

“Silly” really is the perfect way to describe the mod. Does it fit into the Mortal Kombat universe’s rich lore? Absolutely not. But is it hilarious to see the iconic horror character floating around and attacking enemies with explosives and a saw blade? Yes. Yes it is.

If you’re ready for Freddy, you can download the ‘Freddy Fazbear over Cyrex’ mod for free on Nexus Mods. This only works for the PC version of Mortal Kombat 1, so if you’re playing on PS5 , Xbox Series X or even Nintendo Switch , you’re unfortunately out of luck here.

Speaking of the Switch version of Mortal Kombat 1, NetherRealm Studios recently released an update which aimed to improve performance and the game’s visuals. This comes after it was slammed as “garbage” by gamers on release , with in-game screenshots of characters' models taking over the internet.