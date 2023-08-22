Baldur's Gate 3 Lae'zel voice actor hits back at character criticism

Devora Wilde, the voice actor behind Baldur's Gate 3's Lae'zel, has responded to players' mean tweets about her character.

The Githyanki warrior is Baldur's Gate 3's least favorite companion, and after a few weeks since launching on PC, players online have been sharing their opinions - though some are being harsher than others.

Now, Lae'zel's voice actor has reacted to these comments in a hilarious way. Wilde recently shared a TikTok titled 'Lae'zel from Baldur's Gate 3 reads your mean tweets' where she recites the most popular posts while in character. She even used a filter to shrink her nose down to look more like a Githyanki (via GamesRadar).

"I hate her attitude so much, but sadly my party needed some muscle," reads the first tweet. "That doesn't sound very sad to me," Wilde says in response, with the song 'Everybody Hurts' by R.E.M in the background.

"Lae'zel is the RPG party member equivalent of 'the show gets really good after season 4.' I'm glad she has an arc, but I'm not putting up with her shit for 10 hours for her to eventually, maybe, stop being an ass," a separate tweet reads. "The feeling is mutual," Devora replies.

The lengthy TikTok is filled with mean comments about Lae'zel, but it looks like Devora isn't letting them get to her as she continues to make fun of the situation with witty comebacks.

"Honestly from the start she is rude and the least interesting to me, so I let her sit out the first play," another reads. "Sounds like your play was pretty boring without me, to be honest," she responds.

Earlier this week, David Gaider, writer for the Dragon Age series, shared his thoughts about the negative response to Lae'zel - which ended up gaining attention online - saying that the female characters in games always receive more criticism than the male ones.

Another Twitter user said, "I'm confident if Lae was a guy people would be swooning about him being so edgy and such a bad boy. Oh wait I forgot, that's Astarion," to which Gaider quoted saying, "Can confirm. The Dragon Age fandom consistently gave WAY more latitude and forgiveness to male characters as opposed to female characters, in every game. It is very much a Thing."

Baldur's Gate 3 is set to launch on September 6 for PS5, and players can get ready for the release by preloading their games two days early.

