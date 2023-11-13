Announcing all three Warcraft expansions at once 'helps set expectations'

World of Warcraft fans were delightfully surprised during BlizzCon 2023, thanks to the candid and transparent announcement of not one but three Warcraft expansions.

The names of the three upcoming expansions are The War Within, Midnight, and The Last Titan. Altogether, they are known as The Worldsoul Saga and will each include an interwoven narrative that not only rounds off some loose ends from previous expansions but will also help to define the next era of Warcraft as it nears its 20th anniversary. The expansions are expected to fully debut by 2030.

The director of Warcraft, Ion Hazzikostas, has since said (via PC Gamer) that he is more than happy with this grand announcement. "There were definitely a few like, wait, we're really showing all the logos? We're going to tell them all of that? What do you mean, Chris?” said Hazzikostas. “You're going to say where it's going to be?”

It was certainly surprising for some to hear about all of these expansions at once, as Blizzard very rarely talks about more than the next release in its schedule. However, after the success of the previous Warcraft expansion Dragonflight, Blizzard was more relaxed about being transparent concerning future content.

“It has been our plan for some time. Speaking it out loud makes it real, and it signals to players that we have a big ambitious plan for the future of this game and lets them know,” Hazzikostas said. “But it also helps set expectations that the story of The War Within, obviously it's going to have a satisfying internal conclusion, but not a complete conclusion because it is part of a larger arc.”

However, when the next Saga ends, the result should be a narrative arc that grips players and excites them with better storytelling. With the prospect of four zones, eight dungeons, raids, and new levels, there's a lot for fans to get excited about, although the wait until 2030 may be a hard pill to swallow for some.

