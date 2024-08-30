Pauline will be a playable character in Super Mario Party Jamboree

Nintendo has revealed that Pauline will be the second new character joining the roster of the upcoming Super Mario Party Jamboree.

Having first debuted as the kidnapped damsel in distress in the 1981 arcade game Donkey Kong, the character’s most significant recent appearance was as the mayor of New Donk City in 2017's Super Mario Odyssey. Although definitely still one of the lesser-known Nintendo characters, she has managed become a bit of a mainstay of modern Super Mario spin-off titles of late.

She appeared as a playable character in not only Mario Kart 8 Deluxe but also Mario Tennis Aces, Mario Golf: Super Rush, and Mario Strikers: Battle League. Now Nintendo has confirmed that Pauline will also be joining the Mario Party series as a playable character in Super Mario Party Jamboree.

A new trailer for the game that gives us our first real look at Pauline in action has been released. Her appearance seems very similar to that in Super Mario Odyssey, sporting her trademark red dress. The trailer also gives us a brief look at some of the minigames that players will experience, which you can see for yourself below.

Pauline joins the party! â€“ Super Mario Party Jamboree (Nintendo Switch) - YouTube Watch On

Pauline is not the only new character coming to Super Mario Party Jamboree. The game will also feature Ninji, a ninja-like enemy first seen in the North American version of Super Mario Bros. 2 on the Nintendo Entertainment System.

Super Mario Party Jamboree is set to release for Nintendo Switch on October 17. From everything that we've seen so far, it's really shaping up to be a treat for Mario Party fans, boasting more than 110 minigames - the largest number of any Mario Party game so far. It also has seven unique boards, including remakes of the classic Western Land and Mario’s Rainbow Castle.

