Legend of Zelda live-action movie announced by Nintendo with Shigeru Miyamoto and Morbius producer at the helm

Nintendo has officially confirmed that a live-action Legend of Zelda movie is in development, with series creator Shigeru Miyamoto serving as a producer alongside Avi Arad, who was also a producer of Morbius, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (and its sequel), and The Amazing Spider-Man films.

In a statement posted to Twitter yesterday (November 7), Miyamoto wrote : “I have been working on the live-action film of The Legend of Zelda for many years now with Avi Arad-san, who has produced many mega hit films.

“I have asked Avi-san to produce this film with me, and we have now officially started the development of the film with Nintendo itself heavily involved in the production. It will take time until its completion, but I hope you look forward to seeing it.”

A press release has confirmed that the film will be directed by Wes Ball, who also directed the three Maze Runner movies, and is currently working on Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes. The theatrical distribution will be handled by Sony Pictures Entertainment, which is also co-financing the film alongside Nintendo (with the latter putting in “more than 50%”).

Earlier this year, Nintendo saw enormous success when The Super Mario Bros. Movie was released. The animated film stars Chris Pratt as Mario, Charlie Day as Luigi, Jack Black as Bowser, Seth Rogan as Donkey Kong, and Anya Taylor-Joy as Peach. According to Box Office Mojo, it has grossed over $1.36 billion in worldwide box office revenue.

At the time of writing, no further information has been provided regarding The Legend of Zelda movie’s plot or cast, nor has any indication of a release window been given.