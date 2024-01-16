Mystery Elden Ring Steam addition has fans speculating about the Shadow of the Erdtree release

Elden Ring has received a peculiar update to the DLC portion of its Steam page, as spotted by Twitter user Ziostorm1. An 'unknown app' to the section which can be viewed via SteamDB. But there's no way to know what it could be for. But, as expected, it has started to trigger a lot of speculation about whether or not it could be the highly anticipated Shadow of the Erdtree DLC.

Due to the fact the update has come out of nowhere, alongside being the first file added to this section of the Steam page following a pre-order bonus bundle added in May 2022, it's impossible to state explicitly that this could be something to do with the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC. But, this hasn't stopped fans from speculating about an imminent release or at least an upcoming update.

After it was originally announced in February 2023, information on the upcoming DLC has been incredibly thin on the ground. In December, it was announced that the launch of the DLC was a "little ways off" but "proceeding smoothly," yet we haven't heard anything since - let alone whether or not it is anywhere near ready for release.

Because of this, it's impossible to assume that this unknown app does suggest the DLC is on its way, but an update may be imminent. Plus, the anniversary of Elden Ring's release is coming up on February 24, which would be an appropriate time for an update on the DLC, if not the launch.

With that said, it's currently all speculation, and there is a slight chance this file could allude to nothing exciting, so it's best to keep an eye out for any further updates as the anniversary gets closer.

