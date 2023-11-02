Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree DLC development is “proceeding smoothly” according to FromSoftware parent company

There’s good news and bad news for those who are anxiously anticipating the release of Elden Ring ’s DLC expansion, Shadow of the Erdtree. The good news is that development on it is going well, according to FromSoftware’s parent company, Kadokawa. The bad news is that there’s still no release date for it.

Shadow of the Erdtree is a mysterious one. Announced at the end of February this year, we’ve been given next to no information about it since then, apart from its name and one gorgeous piece of promotional art featuring a blond-haired individual on the back of the spectral steed, Torrent. While fans have been speculating about who this character is and what the story of the DLC could be for months, we’re yet to be told anything concrete by developer FromSoftware.

It’s still not FromSoftware that has given this latest development update, in fact. This news comes from Kadokawa’s recent earnings report , which was published today (November 2). The report states: “The release timing of DLC for Elden Ring has not yet been announced, but development is proceeding smoothly.”

In a later section of the report, it reiterates: “We are currently working hard on the development of DLC for Elden Ring but we have not announced a release date at this time.”

With that, it’s once again simply a waiting game for fans who are eager to dive into their next challenge. Generally speaking, DLC for FromSoftware’s soulsborne games is even harder than the base content, so anyone who struggled to take down the notoriously difficult Malenia, Elden Beast, or any of the rest will likely want to steel themselves and prepare for the worst. What an equally terrifying and thrilling prospect.