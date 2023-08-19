Mortal Kombat 1's beta test has been extended - here's how much extra time we'll get

Good news, fighting fans – Mortal Kombat 1's console pre-order beta test this weekend has been extended.

As confirmed by the game's official social media channels and Mortal Kombat's co-creator and NetherRealm CCO, Ed Boon, the beta test will now end at 3pm PT on Monday (6pm EDT, 11pm BST). That's a seven-hour extension beyond the beta test's original end time.

"The Realms have spoken! We will be extending Pre-Order Beta for an additional 7 hours. The Beta will now conclude on Monday, 8/21 at 3:00pm PT," tweeted the official Mortal Kombat 1 account.

Boon also confirmed the extension, although it's unclear why the additional time was given so unexpectedly. But let's not look a gift horse in the mouth and all that – enjoy!

Mortal Kombat 1's servers were also stress-tested on Xbox Series X and PS5 in June, during which time some highly-sought beta invitations were auctioned off online for hundreds of dollars .

Mortal Kombat 1 is set to release on Nintendo Switch, PC via Steam and Epic Games Store, PS5, and Xbox Series X on September 19, 2023.

"The Kameo system is phenomenal, but it’s an extra level of strategy on top of an already complicated game that has made me absolutely sure that I’m going to be terrible at it," we said in our Mortal Kombat 1 preview .

"Often, whenever I tried to get Sonya in to assist me in a ground-based scrap, I’d instead merely make her fly overhead like a Red Arrow, giving us a cheery wave as she flew past us whilst we traded blows on the ground."

In related news, Tekken 8 director Katsuhiro Harada recently revealed that the "silly threats" some purported fans send to him and other team members have a significant impact not just on morale but also on costs and even the inclusion of some characters.