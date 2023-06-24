Mortal Kombat 1 stress test code sells for over $800

Mortal Kombat 1's stress test is currently underway, and players unable to secure a code are trying to get one via other means, with some paying hundreds of dollars to buy a code on eBay.

Earlier today, Mortal Kombat 1 stress test codes started popping up on online auction sites, and whilst it seems some players were simply trying their luck to make a little cash, codes are now up for sale for hundreds and hundreds of dollars… even though the codes are only good for the current stress test that kicked off yesterday.

Take this one , for example. Earlier today, it had clocked up an impressive $230 from 19 different bidders, but it eventually secured a winning bid of a truly eye-watering $810. And then there's the since-deleted auction below, although it's unclear if the code was sold or the auction was removed by eBay itself.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, other code owners are also trying to sell their codes, too, even though the test ends on Monday morning (thanks, TheGamer).

Mortal Kombat 1's servers are being stress-tested as we speak (well, write/read) on Xbox Series X and PS5 , with the test ending at 8am PT / 11am ET (or 4pm BST) on June 26. That means no, it's not available for those hoping to play on PC or Nintendo Switch , but the good news is that for those lucky enough to receive an invite, you don't need to have an online subscription to either service to be able to play the title online.

Don't worry if you don't make the test pool this time, though – the upcoming game will also get a playable beta for those who have pre-ordered the fighting game, starting in August.

"The Kameo system is phenomenal, but it’s an extra level of strategy on top of an already complicated game that has made me absolutely sure that I’m going to be terrible at it," we said in our Mortal Kombat 1 preview .

"Often, whenever I tried to get Sonya in to assist me in a ground-based scrap, I’d instead merely make her fly overhead like a Red Arrow, giving us a cheery wave as she flew past us whilst we traded blows on the ground."