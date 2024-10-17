Microsoft finally remembered to make another Xbox Series X wrap and the latest is Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 themed

It’s been quite a while since we’ve seen a fresh Xbox Series X wrap, so you’d be forgiven for thinking that Microsoft had forgotten about the whole endeavor. We now know that this is not the case at least, as the company has just revealed a Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 accessories collection which includes a new wrap and two controllers.

Inspired by the covert spy-thriller theme of the next Call of Duty installment, the Xbox Series X Wrap - Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is quite a striking console accessory. It’s predominantly black and white, with some subtle orange highlights, and has a pattern consisting of layers of secret documents.

It looks like there are loads of hidden details here, which could make it a real treat for long-time fans. The wrap is available to pre-order now for $54.99 / £49.99 via the Microsoft Store and will be released on October 23. Those who pre-order will receive a free one-hour 2XP token to use in Black Ops 6, which is honestly a pretty mediocre bonus all things considered.

If you're not familiar with the concept of Microsoft’s console wraps, they’re sleek fabric covers that seamlessly wrap around your system to give it a new aesthetic. We’ve previously seen a limited design inspired by Starfield and, while not quite as a cool as a full special edition console, they are a good option if you want to give your system a new look without breaking the bank.

The collection also includes two new controller designs, both of which are available now exclusively via Xbox Design Lab. The first is the Xbox Wireless Controller – Call of Duty: Black Ops 6. This features a similar design to the wrap, with a face plate that looks like it’s been covered in top secret documents. By default, it has a metallic orange d-pad and triggers too which introduces some rather nice contrast.

There’s also a more premium Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 variant, with custom rubber grips that incorporate an inverted version of the pattern. Both controllers are fully compatible with Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and PC with prices starting at $84.98 / £84.55 and $164.98 / £137.98 respectively. As Xbox Design Lab products, you can also further customize the look of your controller at additional cost.

For more on Xbox, you can watch my unboxing of the newly released Xbox Series X Digital Edition below.

Xbox Series X Digital Edition Unboxing - YouTube Watch On