Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria has gone gold, but the PS5 launch has been delayed until December

The upcoming survival game Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria has gone gold, meaning it’s very close to the end of its production cycle and almost ready for release. But, to coincide with the setting of the game, the development team Free Range Games has referred to this process as going “mithril.”

Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria is currently scheduled to release on PC on October 24 via the Epic Games Store, but despite its status, the PlayStation 5 launch has received a delay. Now, the game is set to launch on December 5, facing a delay of just under two months in comparison to its PC release.

The Xbox version is slated for an early 2024 release, but we currently have no specific date as to when exactly we can expect this. Although we expect to receive more details once the PC and PS5 launches are out of the way, the only ballpark we have is the first half of the year.

As the first survival game in the Tolkien universe, there’s a lot of anticipation surrounding its release, and while the title has been delayed on PS5, there’s only slightly longer to wait compared to those who will be playing on PC. But, for updates on the release date on consoles, it’s been to keep an eye on the official website for the game, or its official Twitter page .

With the cozy Hobbit game Tales of the Shire also scheduled to release in 2024 , it could be an incredibly busy year for Lord of the Rings fans, but at least there will be a balance of equal parts tense survival and shire life sim.

