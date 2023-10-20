I will be there day one for these translucent Nitro Deck models

CRKD's Nitro Deck is getting a new collection of limited edition variants, and they greatly appeal to my Game Boy Color-loving self with a gorgeous see-through look that was all the rage back in the 90s and early 2000s.

The Nitro Deck Limited Edition Crystal Collection, announced via CRKD's Instagram reel, boast a colorful translucent design, an aesthetic that's really come back in vogue recently, as evidenced by the excellent GameSir T4 Kaleid and the gorgeous Forza Horizon 5 edition of the Xbox Wireless Controller.

The Nitro Deck Crystal Collection comes in four flavors: Orange Zest, Emerald Green, Atomic Red and Crystal Pink. What's more, they're available to pre-order now from CRKD's website for $89.99 / £89.99 / AU$98.99. CRKD estimates shipping will occur between December 15 - 24, so you'll most likely have yours in time for the holiday season. If you weren't able to grab one of those lovely - but very limited - Analogue Pocket Transparent Edition consoles, then this is the next best thing.

These latest limited editions also come with a sturdy carry case, as well as a set of two swappable thumbsticks. These inclusions mean your device will be well-protected from wear, and should make your Nitro Deck last to the end of the Nintendo Switch's life cycle and beyond.

The Nitro Deck tops our list of the best Nintendo Switch accessories. As a portable-first controller, it feels fantastic to play the best Nintendo Switch games with, and its sturdy build helps protect the display from wear and tear, making it perfect for gaming on the go.

In our five-star review, we called the Nitro Deck an essential Nintendo Switch accessory, praising its excellent build quality, use of drift-eliminating Hall effect sticks, and tremendous value for money.

