A lot has happened since the release of 2019’s Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown. Of course, the elephant in the room is the COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of which on the video games industry is still being felt today. From the explosion in engagement when many people were forced to stay inside and quarantine, to the massive contraction with seemingly endless studio layoffs and closures happening now.

With the world as isolated as it was, there was a need for human connection. That became the underlying theme of the upcoming entry in the Ace Combat flight sim series, Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve.

I recently played four hours of Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve and spoke with director Kazutoki Kono about the game’s storytelling, the franchise’s three pillars, and the possibility of a virtual reality mode.

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A New Direction

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The events in Ace Combat 8 take place 10 years after those of the previous game. The war between the Federation of Central Usea (FCU) and the country of Sotoa rages on.

Players control an initially nameless man who’s the co-pilot of the legendary ace aviator Jan “Rex” Cope, leader of the FCU’s Joker squadron. After Rex’s death, the player adopts his “Wings of Theve” callsign in order to carry on his legacy. “Rex” has to maintain the facade that the original is still alive, as his presence inspires hope and boosts morale within the squadron, and instils fear within opposing forces.

It’s a markedly different shift in tone to the story in Ace Combat 7, which revolved around the protagonist clearing his name after being falsely accused. Ace Combat 8’s development began during the middle of the pandemic, and Kono said that he sent a message to narrative director Sunao Katabuchi asking if he was interested in coming back on board, to which he agreed to.

“We were both wearing masks back then, and we began to talk about the sort of narrative structure and what we want to achieve,” Kono explained. While he and Katabuchi didn’t have anything in stone quite yet at that point, one of the messages that Katabuchi sent stood out. “[Katabuchi] said, ‘I think the theme for Ace Combat 8 should be the connection between souls of people.’”

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(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

During my time with the game, one of the big changes that I immediately noticed was the use of actual animated cutscenes similar to what you’d see in a first-person shooter like Call of Duty. In Ace Combat 7, almost all of the cutscenes were relegated to still images with a narrator explaining ongoing events. This time around, we actually get insight into Rex's psyche. This approach was much more engaging, especially since the supporting wingmen in your squadron are also quite colorful.

Ellington Baxter is a dependable teammate whose steadfast personality keeps the group level-headed, while Tasha Seversky is the pink-haired young hotshot that treats war like some sort of game. When they talk, their portraits appear in the top right corner, like Star Fox, and they add a lot of entertaining moments in between the intense dogfighting.

The three pillars

(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

According to Kono, the franchise has three pillars: photorealistic skies, enemy engagement, and the experience of being an ace pilot. In my demo, I flew through above the blue ocean across the skies, encountering plenty of clouds along the way. And every time I flew into a cloud, my screen would be peppered with these impressively realistic water droplets.