I love the PS5 Pro and these deals and discounts make it even easier to recommend

PS5 Pro deals and discounts have started popping up in the UK again at multiple retailers.

This is excellent news for anyone looking to bag the new enhanced PS5 console, but are looking for any means possible to negate the machine's rather high price tag.

A couple of retailers appear to have dropped the price of the PS5 Pro by 40 pounds with Amazon offering the console for £659.99 as a strong starting point.

Argos also has the Pro down to £659.99 and might provide great instant pickup options too given their presence around the country. John Lewis has also got the PS5 Pro at £659.99 which is excellent news for those who want options or prefer to shop at the department store.

Argos and John Lewis haven't marked this price as a deal or discount from the RRP of £699.99 so might this be an indication of a new price for the Pro? Maybe, but we have also seen the price of the console fluctuate - even as soon as a few weeks after it launched.

It's also worth noting that Argos seems to have stock of the PS5 disc drive for £99.99 too! However, the geographical limitations on the retailer's stock will apply.

Today's best PS5 Pro deals

If you're not in the UK, then below you'll find the latest and lowest prices on the PS5 Pro wherever you are in the world.