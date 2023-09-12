Fortnite Todoroki's Ice Wall location and how to use it

Fortnite just received its latest My Hero Academia collaboration, adding in the Todoroki's Ice Wall Mythic in the process. In addition, All-Might Supply Drops are back, as well as the Deku Smash Myth attack. These can be extremely useful for taking down enemies, but you'll need to find them first.

We'll be focusing on Todoroki's Ice Wall in this guide, providing details on where to find it on the map, as well as some tips on using it. You see, this new Mythic item has both defensive and offensive capabilities, allowing you to push enemies back while applying an ice effect on them in the process. It's regular and substantial updates like these that make Fortnite one of our picks for the best free games you can play right now.

Here's where to find the Todoroki's Ice Wall in Fortnite, as well as some top tips on making the most of it. Currently, this new Mythic is still being tweaked, so be aware that it may only be in the game for a short time. Make use of it while you can!

Where to find Todoroki's Ice Wall in Fortnite

(Image credit: Epic Games)

To find Todoroki's Ice Wall in Fortnite, you will need to look in Chests, Rare Chests, Ground Loot, or All-Might Supply Drops. You can see an image of the All-Might Supply Drops in the image above. They spawn partway through a match and can be seen as All-Might logos on your map. Otherwise, just loot as normal and you'll be able to find the Todoroki's Ice Wall item pretty easily.

How to use Todoroki's Ice Wall in Fortnite

Firstly, the new Ice Wall Mythic can be used defensively. Get your hands on Todoroki’s Ice Wall item and you’ll gain the power to summon glacial shields by pressing shoot. The Ice Wall has a massive pool of Health to protect you and your party from harm, and it won’t melt until it’s been completely destroyed. Because it’s so durable, be sure to choose your placement carefully, you can easily trap yourself in enclosed spaces, like the new Heist vaults added in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4.

To use the Ice Wall against your enemies, trigger it close to them. This will send them flying back, and will also apply the ice effect to them, adding ice blocks to their feet and causing them to slip and slide around. Use this to disorient and scatter a squad. Interestingly, it appears that the Ice Wall can also negate fall damage if used just at the right time, too. This is shown in a Reddit video, posted by user u/OfficialJabYT,

So there you have it, that's everything you need to know about the new Ice Wall Mythic in Fortnite. For more on the game, check out when the current season of Fortnite ends.