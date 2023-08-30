The Talos Principle 2 makes puzzle-solving easier with skippable levels

The Talos Principle 2 effectively builds off the well-known puzzles that returning players will be used to while giving more options to those new to the problem-solving title.

The first-person adventure game sees you play as a robotic AI traveling to mysterious islands and temples to discover new ways to help its civilization prosper. You will face stunning environments and complex puzzles along your journey, but don't worry. This time the devs at Croteam have been more forgiving.

The Talos Principle 2 sees the introduction of a Prometheus Fire that can be used by players to skip certain puzzles that are too difficult to complete. While you are able to regain this perk if you eventually complete the puzzle, they are hidden around the map, so the more you explore, the more you'll be rewarded.

"I think this title is more accessible", the devs from Croteam explained. "We wanted to give players more choice to play the game they wanted to play". You also have more choices in what puzzles you complete. While there will be a set number of problems to solve, The Talos Principle 2 introduces two new hidden puzzles per section that can be completed to gather resources instead of the main tasks.

(Image credit: Devolver Digital)

The newfound freedom that you can now enjoy even extends to how you solve each puzzle. Originally, the first title only required players to join lasers together. However, the sequel introduces a new mechanic called the RBG converter, which adds a new level of creativity to complete problems.

By using converters, you can change the color of lasers to suit your needs. For example, if you have a blue and a red laser, but you need a green one to open the door, joining the red and the blue together with your RBG converter will create the desired color.

There are also new features, such as portals, and teleporters which can be used in a variety of ways to solve each puzzle you encounter. Portals only work on certain copper-like walls, but once activated, players can create a hole in the wall through which items and lasers can pass through. Similarly, the teleporter can be transported through portals allowing the player to phase onto it.

(Image credit: Devolver Digital)

If this seems like a lot to get your head around, don't worry, as The Talos Principle 2 will slowly introduce you to each mechanic in various maps. You will also be met with prompts, detailed descriptions, and guides in case you get lost along the way.

The Talos Principle 2 expands its puzzles and its story so players can decide what matters most to them. While problem-solving is still at the heart of this title, there's more scope for how players wish to enjoy themselves now. You can uncover mysteries, discover new puzzles, or just marvel at the beautiful surroundings.

The upcoming puzzle game is set to release in late 2023 on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. But while you wait for this, check out these upcoming Xbox Series X titles, and new PS5 games.