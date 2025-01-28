The Ayaneo 3 portable is here with the first modular control - here's how much it'll cost you

Ayaneo's latest Windows-based portable is the Ayaneo 3

Ayaneo comes with modular controls, a first in the market

Its cheapest price point is $700, and most expensive is $1,800

Ayaneo has been putting out a wide range of high-quality handheld gaming devices. While the Chinese hardware company mainly focused on Android-based portables in 2024, it’s returning to form with the new Windows-based flagship handheld first revealed in November.

The Ayaneo 3 is a direct sequel to its Ayaneo 2 , which launched in February 2023 and was released as a rival to the Steam Deck. Not only does the Ayaneo 3 upgrade the specs, but it also adds new features to enhance the gaming experience.

In terms of specs, there are two models to choose from. The first comes equipped with an AMD Ryzen 7 8840U CPU with eight cores and 16 threads, 3.3GHz clock speed, and an NPU of 16 TOPS.

The second model features the AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 CPU with 12 cores and 24 threads, a base clock speed of 2GHz, and an NPU at 50TOPS. The former will be available in every configuration except the 4TB RAM one, while the latter starts at 32GB instead of 16GB and goes from there.

You can also choose between 7-inch LCD and OED displays for any model with different displays. The LCD screen has a refresh rate of 120Hz/60Hz and maxes out at 500 nits. The OLED has a 144Hz/120Hz/90Hz/60Hz refresh and maxes out at 800 nits.

Why its modular controls matter

What really sets the Ayaneo 3 apart from the rest is its modular controls, which are unique to pretty much any other gaming handheld. Modular controls mean the directional pad, analog stick, and buttons can be physically switched around or rotated to give a more customizable experience. This lets you match controls to controllers like Playstation and Xbox or create your own fighting stick for titles like Street Fighter 6.

The controls themselves are also decked out spec-wise. The joysticks and triggers use Hall-effect sensors with a 4ms response time. The triggers also have two modes: linear mode, which gives you 7.5mm of travel distance to enable precise analog input, and tactile mode, which reduces the travel to 3mm for the repeated button presses known in FPS games.

Right now, you can support the Ayaneo 3 in its crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo . The price ranges from $700 for the 16GB/512GB model without a complete set of input modules and $1,800 for the 64GB/4TB with a full set. An extra set runs $100, while a backup storage case — in Starry Black, Sky White, and Retro Power — costs $33.

Though the upper pricing is an eye-watering amount (and the lowest amount is still nothing to sneeze at), it’s meant as a premium portable system with unique features. Its selling point is that its competition, like the Steam Deck or Lenovo Legion Go, can’t match it in that sense. And if the Ayaneo 3 finds its footing, it could carve out a whole new niche in the gaming handheld market.