Starfield's lead quest designer leaves Bethesda to help develop fantasy RPG Wyrdsong
New horizons
Will Shen, who worked on Starfield as lead quest designer, has left Bethesda to join Something Wicked Games. In his new role, Shen will be the lead content designer on the studio's first game, the open-world fantasy RPG Wyrdsong.
Shen is a Bethesda veteran, with credits on The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim, Fallout 4, and Fallout 76. He was also the lead designer on Far Harbor, an eerie piece of story-driven DLC for Fallout 4, which had players navigate to the sinister island of Far Harbor to solve a tantalizing mystery.
Though it's something of a newcomer, Something Wicked Games comprises a range of industry veterans, including CEO Jeff Gardiner, who co-founded the studio in 2022. Gardiner is also a Bethesda veteran, having spent more than 10 years at the studio with credits on titles ranging from The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion to Fallout 4. In this way, it seems as though Shen will fit in perfectly at Something Wicked.
Something Wicked's upcoming RPG Wyrdsong is still shrouded in a great deal of mystery. However, even at this early stage, we know that the RPG will be set in medieval Portugal and revolve around the mythology of the Knights Templar.
Speaking with TRG, Gardiner set out his goals surrounding Wyrdsong and the new studio: “I wanted to create a safe space for creatives; that was my number one goal. You do that by establishing trust, by allowing people to fail and not feel like they did something wrong, by people feeling comfortable throwing a terrible idea in the room, without any bad repercussions.”
Though the game has little more than an announcement trailer at present, it's clear that, with talent like Shen and Gardiner behind it, Wyrdsong may well turn out to be something special - perhaps earning a place amongst the best RPGs.
Looking to play something immersive while we wait for more Wyrdsong news? Check out our list of the best single-player games and our guide to the best story games.
TechRadar Newsletter
Sign up to receive daily breaking news, reviews, opinion, analysis, deals and more from the world of tech.
Cat Bussell is a Staff Writer at TechRadar Gaming. Hailing from the crooked spires of London, Cat is an experienced writer and journalist. As seen on Wargamer.com, TheGamer.com, and Superjumpmagazine.com, Cat is here to bring you coverage from all corners of the video game world. An inveterate RPG maven and strategy game enjoyer, Cat is known for her love of rich narratives; both story-driven and emergent.
Before migrating to the green pastures of games journalism, Cat worked as a political advisor and academic. She has three degrees and has studied and worked at Cambridge University, University College London, and Queen Mary University of London. She's also been an art gallery curator, an ice cream maker, and a cocktail mixologist. This crash course in NPC lifestyles uniquely qualifies her to pick apart only the juiciest video games for your reading pleasure.
Cat cut her teeth on MMOs in the heyday of World of Warcraft before giving in to her love of JRPGs and becoming embedded in Final Fantasy XIV. When she's not doing that, you might find her running a tabletop RPG or two, perhaps even voluntarily.
Most Popular
By Mike Moore
By Matt Bolton
By Darren Allan