Sociable Soccer is coming to consoles this November along with thousands of new players thanks to FIFPRO license

Sociable Soccer, the spiritual successor to the classic arcade football game Sensible Soccer, will finally be making its way to consoles in the form of Sociable Soccer 24. Set to release November 16 on Steam and Nintendo Switch, the series has previously been an Apple Arcade exclusive. However, now that the exclusivity deal has expired, the series is ready to jump from mobile to the big screen.

Sociable Soccer 24 will also include a FIFPRO license, allowing the game to portray over 10,000 real-life football stars as part of its roster of players. According to a press release from developer Tower Studios, this means that fans will finally be able to play as their favorite clubs with "over 1,000 teams to choose from."



The game is set to arrive on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One in the first quarter of 2024 alongside a boxed, physical release release. Those who purchased the game on Steam Early Access will also be getting the title for free when it arrives in November.

Sociable Soccer 24 is the work of Jon Hare, a renowned game designer famous for his work on Sensible Soccer back in the heady days of the 1990s. “There have been so many people involved in the Sociable Soccer journey so far, it has felt like an epic quest,” said Hare.

“Sociable Soccer 24 represents a very significant staging point in the Sociable Soccer journey so far, and we would like to thank all of our partners that have joined us on the way, including recent arrivals FIFPRO and its entourage of 10,000 stars who have come to join the party.”

In Sociable Soccer 24 players will be able to enjoy a single-player career mode with "over 1,000 teams to choose from" as well as an online multiplayer mode and couch multiplayer, the last of which is "without doubt the most enjoyable [mode]." No matter your preferred way to play, it looks as though Sociable Soccer 24 will be bringing plenty of arcade-like football action when it releases next month.

