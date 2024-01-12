Smite 2 developers aren’t planning a Nintendo Switch release over concerns about its ‘power level’

Smite 2 is real and planned to enter alpha testing this spring, but Titan Forge Games has no plans for a Nintendo Switch release due to concerns that the handheld games console won’t be able to run it well.

Announced today (January 12), Smite 2 is a sequel to the eternally popular multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) Smite, which, beyond its PC release, was also ported to Xbox One , PlayStation 4 , Nintendo Switch , and Amazon Luna. The sequel has been built from the ground up in Unreal Engine 5.2 (a massive upgrade from the original game, which uses Unreal Engine 3). It is set to release on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X |S, thus notably missing out on Nintendo's hybrid console.

TechRadar Gaming (TRG) asked Titan Forge Games if there are any future plans to bring the upcoming sequel to Switch, and Smite’s executive producer, Alex Cantatore, tells us that the team is uncertain that the console has the required power to handle it.

“We're concerned that currently, with the power level of Switch and the minimum specs that we're targeting, we just aren't sure that we'd be able to develop or deliver a really good experience to people playing on Switch currently,” he says in our interview.

However, he adds that the team is “willing to keep an open mind” and re-examine any future platforms that might become available, such as if a more powerful version of the Switch, like the rumored Switch 2 , is released (something which he asserts he has no knowledge of).

“Smite’s been everywhere we can possibly get it to run well, and I would expect that to continue with Smite 2,” he continues. “We're just not sure we'd be able to get it running well on Switch 1, unfortunately.”