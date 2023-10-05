New indie horror game Stray Souls will be available to play for Halloween

The horrifically frightening indie horror game Stray Souls just got a new trailer as well as a release date, and let us warn you, it's not for the faint of heart.

Stray Souls is making its debut just in time for Halloween, with this action horror game being set to release five days before the spooky holiday on October 25, 2023. It will be available to play on PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. The indie horror game will be priced at $29.99 or $39.99 for the 'Cult Classic Edition', which will provide access to the official soundtrack and Sacred Tome digital art book.

Excitingly for horror fans out here, the soundtrack features guest composer Akira Yamaoka who previously worked on the Silent Hill games, as well as veteran indie composer Pete Wicher. There will be 60 tracks available in the 'Cult Classic Edition' totaling three hours of music, including exclusive tracks not featured in Stray Souls.

To celebrate the upcoming release of Stray Souls, the official Twitter account shared a new trailer for the ominous horror game, and let's just say you shouldn't watch this one with the lights off. There's blood, guts, and an unnerving amount of gore, as the main character shoots his way through various multiple-armed monsters and hairy beasts. There are also many gruesome cutscenes full of severed heads, cannibalism, and one very scary-looking old lady.

Centered in the small haunted town of Aspen Falls, players will be forced to fight through gory bosses and solve difficult puzzles, all while keeping an eye on some suspicious locals. You'll play as Daniel, a teenager whose life is changed after inheriting the home of his estranged grandmother. In an effort to find out more about your family, you'll be forced to venture down some very dangerous paths. We can't wait to see what the horrors of Stray Souls have in store.

