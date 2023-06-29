Modders have struck again, making an Asus ROG Ally with 4TB of storage

The Asus ROG Ally has only been out since earlier this June 2023, and already the modding community has figured out how to install 4TB of M.2 2280 SSD storage.

Normally the Asus ROG Ally comes with 512GB of storage, with a 256 GB version coming soon. And as impressive as fitting that much in a small package is, it’s not nearly enough for many modern PC games, with some requiring 100 GB or more. Some Redditors have taken matters into their own hands and decided to figure out how to fit in even more storage.

According to these intrepid modders, and reported by VideoGameZ , the ROG Ally can in fact fit a standard M.2 2280 storage but you need to remove part of the chassis to do so. As you may have guessed, this is an irreversible change that will definitely void your warranty, something important to consider since currently every single one of these portables is covered by it. But if you don’t mind, then know you’ll need to remove antennas and insulate said SSD in a non-conductive foil.

It seems that, so far, these mods have been successful, particularly with WD 4TB SN850X storage and Crucial P3 Plus 4TB (CT4000P3PSSD8) storage. None of the modders reported overheating or any performance issues in the two weeks since they started altering their ROG Ally systems.

The Asus ROG Ally has so much potential

One of the most interesting aspects of the Asus ROG Ally is how receptive it seems to be to modding, not only in terms of gaming software modding but also for boosting its all-around performance. If it’s possible to upgrade the handheld to this degree so early in its launch, imagine its modding potential later on down the line when owners truly get a grasp on what they can do with the ROG Ally.

Not to mention that we’ve also seen how much a simple update can improve gaming performance across the board. Ahead of its launch, Asus released a set of firmware and driver updates that increased framerate in many of the best PC games, including Red Dead Redemption 2 and Forza Horizon 5, by up to 20%.

We could end up seeing a ROG Ally, whether officially boosted or warranty-voiding modified, that has specs far superior to what it initially had, which is saying a lot considering what it's packed with already. I’m excited to see what’s possible, considering that it feels like the PC portable has so much untapped potential, as outlined in this Tom’s Guide review.