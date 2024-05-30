Listings for Resident Evil 9 and remakes of Resident Evil Zero, Resident Evil 5, and Code Veronica have appeared online

Listings for several rumored Resident Evil games have appeared online, including one for Resident Evil 9.

As spotted by Eurogamer, retail listings for PS5 versions of Resident Evil: Code Veronica, Resident Evil Zero, and Resident Evil 5 have been added to Play Asia, along with the next mainline title in the series which is seemingly titled Resident Evil 9: Revenant Shadows.

"Resident Evil 9: Revenant Shadows is the latest instalment in the iconic survival horror series by Capcom," the product description reads. "This game continues the chilling legacy with a fresh story, new characters, and the return of familiar faces. Set in an expansive, terrifying world filled with new threats and mysteries, Revenant Shadows blends intense action, intricate puzzles, and the atmospheric dread that fans have come to love."

Resident Evil 9's product listing features "preliminary" cover art which may be AI generated. Looking closer, it seems that the characters featured behind the title could be Leon S. Kennedy and Jill Valentine, but it's difficult to discern.

The listing for Resident Evil 5 on PS5 also shows preliminary artwork for the product - it's the original PS4 cover art - and it's unclear if the game is a remake or a remaster.

"Promising to revolutionize the series by delivering an unbelievable level of detail, realism, and control, Resident Evil 5 is certain to bring new fans to the series," the description reads.

It also notes "new technology developed specifically for the game" and "incredible changes to both the gameplay and world of Resident Evil".

The same can be said for Code Veronica, which only shows the title "Biohazard Code: Veronica X" on a white background, although the description doesn't mention any upgrades.

It seems that Resident Evil Zero is the only listing which outright labels it as a "HD remaster".

At the time of writing, the listings haven't been taken down and Capcom has yet to comment.

Earlier this week, it was alleged by prominent leaker 'Dusk Golem' that Capcom is now working on Resident Evil Zero and Resident Evil - Code: Veronica remakes, but that a Resident Evil 9 announcement shouldn't be expected any time soon.

It was also said that Resident Evil 1: Remake rumors are untrue, as are rumors of a Resident Evil 5: Remake.