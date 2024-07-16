Leaked screenshot gives us our first real look at BioShock 4

A BioShock 4 screenshot has apparently leaked online, giving us what could be our first look at the game since its announcement.

First spotted by MP1st, the in-game screenshot seems to provide us with our first clear look at developer Cloud Chamber's next entry - codenamed Parkside - in the BioShock series.

According to the report, the screengrab is from an early demo build of the game featured in a 2021 showcase reel. In it, we can see a simple HUD with an ability wheel in the bottom left with LB and RB icons indicating certain actions. By their respective designs, it looks as if there could be powers relating to magnetism and lighting, as well a compass mechanic.

There's also a health bar, and what could be a Plasmid, Vigor, or power bar of sorts, along with another icon that looks like a sand timer which could correlate to a power the player will have; perhaps something to do with time.

As for the weapon, the text in the bottom right identifies it as a "Ricochet Shotgun" with blue glowing elements.

The rest of the visuals are little less clear, but we can clearly see a tall glowing structure, or a tower, with what looks to be a statue of the sun on top. It's certainly reminiscent of the lighthouses from the opening scenes of the first BioShock games, which play significant roles in their prologue's and where the player ends up.

Considering the game is still in active development, assets are very likely to be a work-in-progress and we can expect a lot to potentially change before the full reveal.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

We don't have a release date for BioShock 4 just yet, but Cloud Chamber recently confirmed that it was "ramping up" development after sharing a set of new job listings.