How to watch the Pokémon Day Pokémon Presents livestream today

The Pokémon Company is celebrating the annual Pokémon Day today (February 27) alongside the 28th anniversary of the original Pokémon Red and Pokémon Green versions, which were both first released in Japan in 1996. To mark the occasion, it's livestreaming a special Pokémon Presents to hopefully share what's next for the franchise.

Here's everything you need to know about the 2024 Pokémon Day Pokémon Presents livestream, including how and when to watch, as well as what to expect.

Pokémon Presents: Start Time

The Pokémon Presents livestream will start on February 27 and air at 6am PST / 9am EST / 2pm GMT (1am AEDT on February 28).

Did somebody say #PokemonPresents? 👀Tune in to our official YouTube channel at 6:00 a.m. PST on February 27th to view exciting Pokémon news in celebration of #PokemonDay 2024! 🎉See you there, Trainers! 📺: https://t.co/eDWO5LvlWq pic.twitter.com/plsFcIJ2eSFebruary 20, 2024 See more

Pokémon Presents: Where to watch

To watch the special showcase you can head over to the official Pokémon YouTube channel.

It's likely there's also be a preliminary countdown shortly before the livestream officially goes live, to account for those who want to watch it right as it begins. However, it's unclear at this time if the premiere is a live-recorded showcase or if it has been pre-recorded.

Pokémon Presents: What to expect

The Pokémon Company has confirmed that the livestream will offer "exciting Pokémon news in celebration of Pokémon Day 2024."

We don't know what will be announced during the broadcast, and The Pokémon Company hasn't teased anything significant. However, some fans are hoping for something brand-new for the series, whether that's a new game for the Nintendo Switch or new content for already existing titles like its massively popular augmented reality mobile game Pokémon GO.

Right now, ahead of the broadcast, no new Pokémon games or downloadable content (DLC) expansions are known to be in development for the Nintendo Switch, which means there's a bit more mystery this year as to what could be shown. Fans will just have to watch this space to see what's unveiled.

We'll be sure to keep you updated on all things Pokémon.