Helldivers 2 will never get a PvP mode because the toxicity isn't worth it

It has been confirmed by Arrowhead Game Studios' CEO and creative director Johan Pilestedt that co-op PvE shooter Helldivers 2 will never get a PvP mode.

Since its launch on February 8, a handful of players have been requesting a PvP mode, with one user suggesting that this would be the best way to keep "hardcore gamers engaged." They added that this style of game mode could be valuable during patches where no new content is being released for the game - which are also referred to as content droughts.

However, in response to this claim, Pilestedt stated: "We'll 'never' add a PvP-mode. This is to reduce toxic elements from the community. We want an environment that's supportive, fun, and where we're all fighting on the same side!" The full post can be seen below:

Hey; We'll "never" add a PvP-mode. This is to reduce toxic elements from the community.We want an environment that's supportive, fun and where we all are fighting on the same side!February 14, 2024 See more

In response to the post, one player stated that it was a shame to "see another developer scared to add PvP to their game" to which Pilestedt quickly replied that the team was not scared, they just didn't want the toxicity that "naturally comes with it."

He continued: "There are plenty, actually most, games that provide PvP. We make games for people that just want to have a challenging time with friends but in a PvE setting." As a recommendation for players looking for a decent PvP experience, he suggested Escape from Tarkov, a multiplayer tactical shooter.

So, while many players will be disheartened that Helldivers 2 will never get a form of PvP, players can rest assured knowing that it's an attempt to protect the community experience the game currently offers. And, as Pilestedt stated, there are plenty of alternatives for people looking for a PvP option rather than potentially damaging the reputation Helldivers 2 is building.

