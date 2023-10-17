F1 Manager 2023 is coming to Game Pass in a few days and bringing one great feature with it

F1 Manager 2023 will officially be available for Xbox and PC Game Pass subscribers on October 19.

The intense Formula One racing game garnered a lot of praise post-release, with our review for F1 Manager 2023 applauding its "tough yet rewarding strategy." Races are full of surprises more often than not, and thanks to the regular updates to the match and current season, you can expect fast quality-of-life improvements.

However, it should be noted that F1 Manager 2023 does have quite a steep learning curve making it relatively difficult for those who aren't versed in the series or the sport.

In the career mode, you work as the Team Principle, which means you have to take responsibility for every inch of the team. You'll have to be hands-on in designing and researching parts, recruiting and developing racers, and, finally, organizing the training schedule for athletes and the pit crew. There is more than enough to handle in this racing game.

Luckily, a new update that will be available in the Game Pass version introduces a fantastic feature. There's the brand-new 'Race Replay' mode, which allows players to rewrite the outcome of every real-world race in the 2023 FIA Formula One World Championship, thanks to official data, including starting positions and weather conditions to "put players in the same high-pressure environment seen on the pit-wall." This will also be available for future races. Meaning players will soon be able to enjoy the glittering lights of the new Las Vegas strip.

F1 Manager 2023 is currently available on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, and PC for £44.99/$54.99/€54.99; it will soon be free for all Game Pass subscribers to enjoy. As long as you don't mind all the stresses and strains that come with it.

